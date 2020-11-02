IPL 2020 Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE: To the victor go the spoils
updated: Nov 02 2020, 18:10 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE. Follow our live ball-by-ball updates from match 55 between the Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
18:09
A spot in the playoff is at stake in this match. The winner will be assured of a playoff spot. So expect the two teams to come out all guns blazing.
18:06
Good evening and welcome to the coverage of match 55 of the Indian Premier League. Tonight Delhi Capitals face Royal Challengers Bangalore at Sheik Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
17:28
The SWOT for RCB
Strengths: The batting has always been RCB’s trump card. Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Devdutt Padikkal have been among the runs this season. New opener Josh Philippe has shown fighting spirit in tough conditions. Chris Morris is very useful lower in the order.
Weaknesses: The bowling is the biggest vulnerability. Only Chris Morris and Yuzvendra Chahal have regularly got wickets. Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini have not delivered consistently. Isuru Udana can keep things tight but he hasn't snagged wickets.
Opportunities: It's a simple equation - win the match and they're into the play-offs.
Threats: The team needs to work out a way to overcome their slump.
17:28
The SWOT for DC
Strengths: Shreyas Iyer will again be relying on his bowlers. Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, R Ashwin, Axar Patel and Marcus Stoinis have got wickets through the campaign but have slumped in recent matches. They need to be back to their best to win this encounter.
Weaknesses: The batting has been awful in the last four matches and has caused a huge decline in their fortunes. Apart from Shikhar Dhawan's 100 against the Kings XI Punjab, the rest of the batsmen haven't scored a half-century. Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer have struggled to make an impact.
Opportunities: The winner of this clash will book their play-off spot.
Threats: Can the team find a way to click together?
