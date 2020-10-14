IPL 2020 Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE: Can DC overcome injury losses?
updated: Oct 14 2020, 18:33 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE. Follow the live ball-by-ball updates from match 30 between the Delhi Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
18:32
RR Weaknesses:RR’s overseas players are some of the best around but they haven’t lived up to expectations. Steve Smith hasn’t got going in the last few matches and Jos Buttler has just one fifty. Ben Stokes just joined the team without match practice. Oshane Thomas has been unused.
18:30
RR Strengths:RR's Indian players have found some form and delivered some wins. Rahul Tewatia has been the star in two stunning comebacks and Riyan Parag impressed with the bat in the last match. Pacer Kartik Tyagi has also been decent in the limited opportunities has has got so far.
18:29
The SWOT for RR
18:28
DC Threats:The DC bench strength will be tested. Amit Mishra is already ruled out and R Ashwin just came back from injury. Pacer Ishant Sharma has also been ruled out. Pant is out for at least a week. The rest of the team have to be extra careful now to guard against injuries.
18:26
DC Opportunities:Iyer may play Carey and Rahane again. Can they come good this time? Carey, in particular, can be devastating on his day.
18:24
DC Weaknesses:An injury to Rishabh Pant has considerably weakened DC’s batting. In their last match, DC played Ajinkya Rahane and Alex Carey and they didn't make an impact. Shikhar Dhawan hit his first half-century in that match but the innings was far. The batting needs to get much better.
18:23
DC Strengths: DC’s bowling has been great. Kagsio Rabada is the leading wicket taker of the tournament with 17 scalps. Anrich Nortje has picked 8 wickets. Axar Patel, R Ashwin and Marcus Stoinis have picked 6 wickets each. Rabada has never gone wicketless for DC. Such is his huger for wickets.
18:21
The SWOT for DC
18:08
Form Guide (last five matches)
Delhi Capitals: L-W-W-W-L
Rajasthan Royals: W-L-L-L-L-W
The two teams had contrasting sets of fortune in their previous matches. Delhi Capitals went down against Mumbai Indians in a top of the table clash. Rajasthan Royals stunned Sunrisers Hyderabad to win their third match of the season. Will RR win tonight? To RR's advantage DC have injury concerns which has destablized their playing XI. DC wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is injured so they had to play Ajinkya Rahane and Alex Carey against Mumbai Indians. As far as Rajastha Royals are concerned all eyes will be on Ben Stokes.
18:08
What happened in the reverse fixture?
Batting first Delhi Capitals posted 184/5 in 20 overs thanks to lower-order blitz from Marcus Stoinis (39 from 30) and Shimron Hetmyer (45 from 24). Jofra Archer had picked 3 wickets for Rajasthan Royals. RR capitulated in the chase with the highest individual score of 38 from Rahul Tewatia. RR were all-out on 138 in 19.4 overs handing DC a 46-run win. Kagiso Rabada, R. Ashwin and Marcus Stoinis were the wrecker in chief of DC inning.
18:05
Head to Head:
Matches Played: 21
Delhi Capitals: 10
Rajasthan Royals: 11
18:03
Delhi Capitals are second in the league with 10 points from 7 matches. Rajasthan Royals are seventh in the league with 6 points from their 7 games.
18:01
Goodevening and welcome to the coverage of match 30 of the 2020 Indian Premier League. Tonight the match is between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
16:54
Here's the analysis