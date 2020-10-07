IPL 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE: KKR win the toss and opt to bat
updated: Oct 07 2020, 19:06 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE. Follow our live ball-by-ball updates from match 21 between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Chennai Super Kings at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
MS Dhoni: We've been chasing all this while anyway. We've had a few bad games and a few good ones, but we're ready to do anything. As the tournament progresses, you adapt to new questions and that is what happened in the last game. He openers' approach was great to see. We have one change - Karn Sharma instead of Piyush Chawla.
19:04
Dinesh Karthik: We'll bat first. In the last two games when we batted first we did a good job. We have gone back and see what we can do. We're playing the same XI.
19:00
Toss
KKR captain Dinesh Karthik wins the toss and opts to bat.
18:52
Pitch Report
Good hard track on offer. The pitch has plenty of runs in store for the batsmen. Win the toss and opt to bat first should be the mantra for the captains.
18:43
Deccan Herald’s Dream XI
Every evening before the start of the match Deccan Herald brings to you the Deccan Herald's Dream XI. The team comprises of the best XI players from the two team. This team could be your guide to pick the best players for your IPL fantasy teams. And this is our team for the evening. Which of these players have you picked for your IPL fantasy games?
Faf du Plessis, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Andre Russell, Sam Curran, Pat Cummins, Deepak Chahar, Shivam Mavi, Piyush Chawla, Varun Chakravarthy
18:36
Impact player for CSK
Faf du Plessis: He has struck three fifties so far and has scored the runs at an average of 94.00. If there's a 'Mr. Reliable' at CSK who can occupy the crease and change gears at will, du Plessis is that batsman.
18:35
Impact player for KKR
Andre Russell: He was KKR’s star performer last season. He hasn’t found his groove yet this year but he's only an innings away from reaching his best. He has been among the wickets and that should help his confidence. CSK should handle Russell carefuly
18:33
CSK Threats:The win against KXIP would have silenced some critics. However, a loss in this match would again show inconsistency and that the team haven't been able to click together this year. CSK would want to clock some back-to-back wins.
18:32
CSK Opportunities:Shane Watson made a welcome return to form and he should capitalise on this phase. The opening partnership is vital for CSK's success.
18:28
CSK Weaknesses: The batting is still a concern for CSK. Although they mauled KXIP by 10 wickets in their last fixture, their frail batting has been exposed in previous matches. CSK need to mark out batting positions for players while leaving room for flexiblity. They also need to experiment with their backup batsmen.
18:26
KKR Strengths:CSK’s bowling looks fairly settled. Piyush Chawla, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur have all been among the wickets. Chawla, Curran and Chahar have combined to grab 16 wickets.
18:23
The SWOT analysis for CSK
18:22
KKR Threats: KKR have a poor record against CSK. This could be the right time to change that history as CSK are weaker this year. Karthik needs to make the most of this match.
18:20
KKR Opportunity:KKR can try Tom Banton as an opener. Bringing in Banton can also give Dinesh Karthik a break from wicketkeeping. In 40 T20 matches that Banton has played so far, he has scored 1,093 runs at a strike rate of 154.16 with eight fifties and one hundred.
18:18
KKR Weaknesses:Sunil Narine's batting still seems to be a weak link. Experts and fans are asking questions about his role. Bowlers across the league have worked out how to get Narine out by countering his attacking strokes. His bowling is also becoming a liability right now.
18:16
KKR Strengths:The batting depth and flexibility are impressive. Against DC, they had a line-up in which the batsmen rotated as per the needs of the chase. Eoin Morgan came in at no. 6 with Pat Cummins at no. 7 and Rahul Tripathi at no. 8. This batting power can KKR hopes alive in any challenging chase. They also have a good mix of left and right hand batsman.
18:12
Last five matches (most recent first):
Kolkata Knight Riders: L-W-W-L-L
Chennai Super Kings: W-L-L-L-W
Two wins and three losses for both CSK and KKR in their last five matches.
18:08
Head to Head
Matches Played: 23
Kolkata Knight Riders: 8
Chennai Super Kings: 14
No Result: 1
Over the years CSK have enjoyed much success over KKR. Will KRR be able to get better of CSK tonight or will CSK continute its dominance over KKR?
18:06
KKR come into this fixture with a loss in their previous match against DC. CSK are high on confidence as after three successive defeats they were finally able to taste success against KXIP in their previous match.
18:02
KKR are foutth on the points table with 4 points from 4 matches. Their opponent for this evening, CSK are a spot below on fifth, with 4 points from 5 matches. The winner has a chance to move into top-3 with 6 points. Important match for both sides.
18:00
Good evening and welcome to the coverage of match 21 of the 2020 Indian Premier League. Tonight Kolkata Knight Rider meet Chennai Super Kings at Sheik Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
16:16
Which team will find their best touch? | IPL 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings: SWOT Analysis
The Kolkata Knight Riders take on the Chennai Super Kings in match 21 of the Indian Premier League at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
