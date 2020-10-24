IPL 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals LIVE: DC win the toss and opt to bowl
IPL 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals LIVE: DC win the toss and opt to bowl
updated: Oct 24 2020, 15:01 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE. Follow live ball-by-ball updates from match 42 between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Delhi Capitals at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
15:00
Toss
DC captain Shreyas Iyer wins the toss and opts to bowl.
Delhi Capitals eye entry into play-offs, top of table position in match against Kolkata Knight Riders
The Delhi Capitals would expect more from their batsmen after an underwhelming performance in the loss to Kings XI Punjab when they take on a low-on-confidence Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL game here on Saturday.
Toss
DC captain Shreyas Iyer wins the toss and opts to bowl.
Delhi Capitals eye entry into play-offs, top of table position in match against Kolkata Knight Riders
The Delhi Capitals would expect more from their batsmen after an underwhelming performance in the loss to Kings XI Punjab when they take on a low-on-confidence Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL game here on Saturday.
Read more
Can DC reach the play-offs first? | IPL 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals: SWOT Analysis
The Kolkata Knight Riders face the Delhi Capitals in match 42 at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Here's our analysis.
Read more