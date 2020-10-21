IPL 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE: Can KKR get their revenge?
updated: Oct 21 2020, 17:41 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE. Follow the live ball-by-ball updates of match 39 between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
16:41
The SWOT for RCB
Strengths: The batting looks well settled. The top four of Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers have collectively got 10 fifties. They have also struck 41 sixes.
Weaknesses: The form of Washington Sundar and Shivam Dube with the bat is worrying. In RCB’s return fixture against KXIP, the two were promoted up the order but could not make an impact. Dube and Sundar are currently averaging 25.50 and 17.50 respectively. If the top order has an off day, they will have to take on the scoring responsibility.
Opportunities: RCB have not been able to do the double over KKR since 2015. With Bangalore's strong current form, this is their best chance.
Threats: Virat Kohli's muddled tactics could rear their head again.
16:40
The SWOT for KKR
Strengths: Eoin Morgan seems to have found his captaincy footing. He played Lockie Ferguson and Kuldeep Yadav against SRH and the two bowlers responded with healthy returns. Morgan should continue to innovate with his captaincy for the team to keep improving.
Weaknesses: The batting still has issues. Shubman Gill has hit just two fifties. Dinesh Karthik, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana and Pat Cummins have one fifty each. Morgan and Andre Russell have not made a half-century yet. The batting needs to get much better before the play-offs.
Opportunities: Lockie Ferguson needs to continue his good form in this match and the remaining fixtures.
Threats: KKR need to put some points distance between themselves and the team in fifth place, which is currently the Kings XI Punjab. They can also equal RCB's points with a win in this encounter.
