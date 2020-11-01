IPL 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE: A do or die match for both sides
IPL 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE: A do or die match for both sides
updated: Nov 01 2020, 18:36 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE. Follow our live ball-by-ball updates from match 54 between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
18:26
Good evening and welcome to the coverage of match 54 of the Indian Premier League. The match is between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. As we build up to the first ball of this enticing fixture which is a must win for both the teams to stay relavant in the league, you can also follow the coverage of match 53 between Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab.
17:13
The SWOT for RR
Strengths:The batting has finally found some consistency. Ben Stokes has settled into his role as an opener and Sanju Samson has found some of his best form. Robin Uthappa, Steve Smith and Jos Buttler have also played vital cameos in recent matches.
Weaknesses:Jofra Archer continues to be the lone bowling warrior. He needs support but the Indian pacers have not been able to provide it. The spin duo of Rahul Tewatia and Shreyas Gopal have kept the batters quiet but have not got enough wickets.Opportunities:It's a must-win match that will get them to 14 points. With some luck, they might be able to sneak into the play-offs.
Threats: Their run rate is pretty bad, so a victory may actually not be enough to take them forward.
17:11
The SWOT for KKR
Strengths:The bowlers have impressed in a number of matches throughout the campaign. Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine are all wicket-taking options. They have been supported by the Indian pace trio of Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Naragkoti.
Weaknesses: The batting has let them down too often. The line-up is almost always getting shifted. The team also has a tendency to lose wickets early, which puts too much pressure on the rest of the batsmen.
Opportunities:It's a must-win match that will get them to 14 points and give them the best chance to battle for a play-off spot.
Threats: Even a victory may not be enough as their net run rate is awful.
Good evening and welcome to the coverage of match 54 of the Indian Premier League. The match is between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. As we build up to the first ball of this enticing fixture which is a must win for both the teams to stay relavant in the league, you can also follow the coverage of match 53 between Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab.
The SWOT for RR
Strengths:The batting has finally found some consistency. Ben Stokes has settled into his role as an opener and Sanju Samson has found some of his best form. Robin Uthappa, Steve Smith and Jos Buttler have also played vital cameos in recent matches.
Weaknesses:Jofra Archer continues to be the lone bowling warrior. He needs support but the Indian pacers have not been able to provide it. The spin duo of Rahul Tewatia and Shreyas Gopal have kept the batters quiet but have not got enough wickets.Opportunities:It's a must-win match that will get them to 14 points. With some luck, they might be able to sneak into the play-offs.
Threats: Their run rate is pretty bad, so a victory may actually not be enough to take them forward.
The SWOT for KKR
Strengths:The bowlers have impressed in a number of matches throughout the campaign. Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine are all wicket-taking options. They have been supported by the Indian pace trio of Prasidh Krishna, Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Naragkoti.
Weaknesses: The batting has let them down too often. The line-up is almost always getting shifted. The team also has a tendency to lose wickets early, which puts too much pressure on the rest of the batsmen.
Opportunities:It's a must-win match that will get them to 14 points and give them the best chance to battle for a play-off spot.
Threats: Even a victory may not be enough as their net run rate is awful.