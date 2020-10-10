IPL 2020 Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE: Can KXIP end its losing streak ?
updated: Oct 10 2020, 14:46 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE. Follow the live ball-by-ball updates from match 24 between the Kings XI Punjab and the Kolkata Knight Riders at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Good afternoon and welcome to the coverage of match 24 of the Indian Premier League. Today we have two matches lined up. First up it is Kings XI Punjab against Kolkata Knight Riders, then later in the evening Chennai Super Kings face Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Kings XI Punjab have task cut out against Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab will have to play out of their skins to get their stuttering campaign back on track when they face fancied Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League here on Saturday.
Smarting from a 69-run drubbing at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad, it will not be an easy task for a struggling KXIP side to stand up to the challenge thrown by an all-round KKR team, which is a fine blend of youth and experience.
Following five losses and a solitary win, Kings XI Punjab are currently placed at the bottom of the table with two points, whereas the Knight Riders are fourth with six points from three wins.
