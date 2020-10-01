IPL 2020 Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians LIVE: It's the battle of the middle orders
updated: Oct 01 2020, 18:15 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE. Follow our live ball-by-ball updates from match 13 between the Kings XI Punjab and the Mumbai Indians at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
18:14
Let us do the the Strengths, the Weaknesses, the Opportunities and the Threats (SWOT) analysis of the two competing teams.
18:11
Form Guide
Last five matches (most recent matches first)
Kings XI Punjab: L-W-L-W-L
Mumbai Indians: L-W-L-W-W
This is how the two teams have performed in their previous five matches.
18:07
Head to Head
Matches Played: 24
Kings XI Punjab: 11
Mumbai Indians: 13
In Head to Head Mumbai Indians have slight advantage over Kings XI Punjab. Will MI better their record over KXIP tonight of will KXIP manage to close the gap?
18:05
The two teams come into tonight's fixture with a loss in their previous match. Kings XI Punjab lost to Rajasthan Royals while Mumbai Indians were defeated by Royal Challengers Bangalore. This match is very importnat for the two teams to keep the momentum going.
18:00
Good evening and welcome to the coverage of the match 13 of the 2020 Indian Premier League. Tonight, Kings XI Punjab face Mumbai Indians at Sheik Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Kings XI Punjab are fifth on the points table and Mumbai Indians are a spot below at sixth.
The two teams come into tonight's fixture with a loss in their previous match. Kings XI Punjab lost to Rajasthan Royals while Mumbai Indians were defeated by Royal Challengers Bangalore. This match is very importnat for the two teams to keep the momentum going.
Good evening and welcome to the coverage of the match 13 of the 2020 Indian Premier League. Tonight, Kings XI Punjab face Mumbai Indians at Sheik Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Kings XI Punjab are fifth on the points table and Mumbai Indians are a spot below at sixth.
IPL 2020 Purple Cap
Kagiso Rabada remains on top of the wicket-taker table. Check the current list of top wicket-takers in IPL 2020; the list will be updated after every match.
