IPL 2020 Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE: Can RCB make it 2 in 2?
updated: Sep 24 2020, 18:11 ist
Follow DH for ball-by-ball updates of match 6 of the Indian Premier League between the Kings XI Punjab and the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Cricket stadium.
18:11
RCB would be rejuvenated after their win over Sunrisers Hyderanbad.
RCB have not been great at defending totals but they managed it against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Asked to bat first, RCB posted 163/5 in 20 overs thanks to fifties from young opener Devdutt Padikkal and old warhorse AB de Villiers. When the SRH seemed to be going well, Yuzvendra Chahal stepped into the fray and claimed three wickets. Navdeep Saini also bowled well and grabbed two wickets. Thanks to these efforts, SRH were bowled out for 153.
18:06
Kings XI Punjab will be downcast following their tie and the subsequent loss in the Super Over against Delhi Capitals.
Chasing DC’s 157/8, KXIP ended on the same score after 20 overs. KXIP opener Mayank Agarwal scored a valiant 89 but his effort went in vain as he received no support from the other batsmen. Other bright performers for KXIP were pacers Mohammed Shami and Sheldon Cottrell who combined to pick up 5 wickets for 39 runs in their 8 overs.
18:01
Hello and welcome to the coverage of match 6 of Indian Premier League. Tonight Kings XI Punjab take on Royal Challengers Bangalore.
RCB need to string wins together | IPL 2020 Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: SWOT Analysis
A slightly downcast Kings XI Punjab take on a rejuvenated Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 6 of the IPL at the Dubai International Cricket stadium.
Kings XI Punjab face Royal Challengers Bangalore in backdrop of controversial 'short run' call
Kings XI Punjab will look to put behind the controversial 'short run' decision in their IPL opener and start afresh when they take on Virat Kohli's buoyant Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Thursday.
