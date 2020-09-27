IPL 2020 Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE: Who will maintain the winning momentum?
IPL 2020 Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE: Who will maintain the winning momentum?
updated: Sep 27 2020, 17:23 ist
DH is covering every match of Indian Premier League 2020 UAE. Follow our live ball-by-ball updates from match nine between the Kings XI Punjab and the Rajasthan Royals at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
16:37
K L Rahul is probably no. 1 player in IPL 2020, says Gautam Gambhir
“This was a proper inning. Not even a single slog in the innings to be honest. That is what the quality of the man is. He can hit those cricketing shots and with that much of impact and that much strike rate, he shows what he is capable of, I have to agree with Ian Bishop that in IPL, he is probably the no. 1 player at the moment,” said Gautam Gambhir.
"I have actually been not so confident (hitting it this well). I had a chat with Maxi (Glenn Maxwell) yesterday, he said how are you feeling, I said that I am not feeling completely in control of my batting, he said you must be joking, you are hitting really well," Rahul said at the post-match presentation.
Can RR rule Sharjah again? | IPL 2020 Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab: SWOT Analysis
In its previous match against the Chennai Super Kings, RR's batsmen ran riot and posted an imposing 216/7, which is the highest total of the season so far. Sanju Samson and captain Steve Smith showed their class. There were some lusty blows from Jofra Archer lower down the order. The bowling unit also clicked with three wickets for Rahul Tewatia and one each for Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal and Tom Curran.
K L Rahul is probably no. 1 player in IPL 2020, says Gautam Gambhir
“This was a proper inning. Not even a single slog in the innings to be honest. That is what the quality of the man is. He can hit those cricketing shots and with that much of impact and that much strike rate, he shows what he is capable of, I have to agree with Ian Bishop that in IPL, he is probably the no. 1 player at the moment,” said Gautam Gambhir.
Read more here
I wasn't feeling in control of batting: KL Rahul
"I have actually been not so confident (hitting it this well). I had a chat with Maxi (Glenn Maxwell) yesterday, he said how are you feeling, I said that I am not feeling completely in control of my batting, he said you must be joking, you are hitting really well," Rahul said at the post-match presentation.
Read more here
Can RR rule Sharjah again? | IPL 2020 Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab: SWOT Analysis
In its previous match against the Chennai Super Kings, RR's batsmen ran riot and posted an imposing 216/7, which is the highest total of the season so far. Sanju Samson and captain Steve Smith showed their class. There were some lusty blows from Jofra Archer lower down the order. The bowling unit also clicked with three wickets for Rahul Tewatia and one each for Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal and Tom Curran.
Read more here