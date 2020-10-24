IPL 2020 Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE: It's a battle to reach fourth place
IPL 2020 Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE: It's a battle to reach fourth place
updated: Oct 24 2020, 17:25 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE. Follow live ball-by-ball updates from match 43 between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
17:19
The SWOT for SRH
Strengths: The batting is strong but has been unreliable. The middle order finally came good in the last match. Manish Pandey found his best touch and Vijay Shankar got his first fifty of the season. The SRH batsmen now have 11 fifties.
Weaknesses: Only two bowlers - Rashid Khan and T Natarajan - have managed to get wickets. The inclusion of Jason Holder strengthened the line-up in the last fixture and made a difference. However, Holder cannot play if Kane Williamson is fit. How can David Warner find his best 11 that can win matches?
Opportunities: A win would halt KXIP’s winning streak. It would also take SRH into the no. 4 spot on the points table, provided Kolkata are not able to overcome Delhi in the first match of the day.
Threats: If Williamson is fit, the choice of three overseas players for Warner (apart from himself) becomes difficult. Jonny Bairstow has been the regular opener and Williamson is vital for the middle order. Rashid Khan is the regular wicket-taker and Jason Holder impressed in his only match so far. SRH desperately need an experienced pacer like Holder to lead the attack. It's a must-win scenario and every decision matters.
17:18
The SWOT for KXIP
Strengths: The batting has been exemplary. KL Rahul leads the run-scoring for the season. Mayank Agarwal is not far behind. Chris Gayle has brought much-needed experience and high-impact batting. Nicholas Pooran has also impressed. If Glenn Maxwell could find some form, the top five would be incredible.
Weaknesses: Most of the bowlers are pretty weak. As many as 12 have been used this season. Only Mohammad Shami and Ravi Bishnoi have got regular wickets. To reach and succeed in the play-offs, a strong and well-settled bowling unit is required and they just don't have it right now.
Opportunities: With three back-to-back wins, they've shown that they can win in tight situations against the best teams. They now need to keep the momentum going and push for the play-offs. They have a real chance to unseat Kolkata and enter the next round.
Threats: A loss in this match could undo the hard work and leave them with only a slim chance of entering the play-offs.
