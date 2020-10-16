IPL 2020 Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE: Will Eoin Morgan be able to change fortunes for KKR?
updated: Oct 16 2020, 18:49 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE. Follow the live ball-by-ball updates from IPL's match 32 between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Mumbai Indians at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
18:48
Here is what KKR's new captain Eoin Morgan had to say on being decalred as the skipper:
"DK informed yesterday that he would like to step back and focus on his batting as he feels that's the best option for the team. It's incredibly selfless and also shows a lot of courage from him, putting the team first ahead of him being skipper."
Eoin Morgan: His batting exploits can take the game away from the opposition and his white-ball captaincy is without compare. He has half a season to lift the performances of the team and take them into the play-offs.
18:35
Impact player for MI
Suryakumar Yadav:The middle-order batsman is the leading run-scorer for MI. He has two fifties and has played a crucial role when MI have lost quick wickets. He is a smart cricketer who's able to find the boundaries at will.
18:34
KKR Threats:KKR are currently in fourth place in the points table but three teams are one win away from them. A loss would open the door for others to overtake them.
18:32
KKR Opportunities:Eoin Morgan can take this team to the next level with his innovative white-ball captaincy and batting prowess. As a World Cup-winning captain, he is ideally suited to take the reins. Should KKR continue with Tom Banton? He looked nervous in his IPL debut but he needs to be given more time. Rahul Tripathi and Tom Banton can be a useful opening combo with Gill at no. 3. The cloud over Narine's bowling action has hampered KKR's progress. Can someone else step up?
18:30
KKR Weaknesses:Pat Cummins has got only two wickets in seven matches. KKR need his impact bowling for the crucial games but he is not at his best at the moment. Andre Russell’s form with the bat is also a concern. An injury in the field in a previous match has not helped KKR's cause.
18:28
KKR Strengths: Eoin Morgan is one of the greats in modern-day white-ball captaincy. The Indian players have delivered. Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi have all made valuable contributions. Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Prasidh Krishna have embraced bowling in challenging situations. The team has gotten stronger as the tournament has progressed.
18:26
The SWOT for KKR
18:22
MI Threats:MI could be in some trouble if any of the five first-choice bowlers are injured. It woulddisturb the settled bowling unit. MI are in a great position to clinch a play-off spot, so Rohit Sharma should guard his players against fatigue and burnout.
18:21
MI Opportunities:Rohit Sharma could try out Mitchell McClenaghan and Nathan Coulter-Nile (if fit) before the play-offs. It will be good for the team if these two have some match practice before the crucial play-off matches.
18:18
MI Weaknesses:At the moment, there aren’t any obvious weak links for MI.
18:15
MI Strengths:They have a pace attack that can scythe through the opposition. Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and James Pattinson have collectively got 31 wickets so far. The three have been well supported by Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya. It is due to the consistency of these five that MI have currently used the least number of bowlers (six) in the league.
18:14
The SWOT for MI
18:12
Form Guide (last five matches)
Mumbai Indians: W-W-W-W-T
Kolkata Knight Riders: L-W-W-L-W
18:08
If Mumbai Indians win tonight they go on the top of the table with 12 points. If KKR win they will remain at fourth spot with 10 points. But if they lose they stay at 8 points and it will will open a window of opportunity for SRH, CSK and RR. So the chasing pack of SRH, CSK and RR would be hoping for a MI win.
18:07
What happened in the reverse fixture?
Riding high on captain Rohit Sharma’s 80 and Surya Kumar Yadav’s 47 Mumbai Indians posted a total of 195/5 in 20 overs. KKR faulted in the chase. Pat Cummins was the top scorer with 33 as KKR finished with 146/9 in 20 overs. Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson and Rahul Chahar had picked 2 wickets each as MI won the match by 49 runs.
18:05
Head to Head
Matches Played: 26
Mumbai Indians: 20
Kolkata Knight Riders: 6
18:02
The big news of tobight's match comes from KKR. The news is that Dinesh Karthik has stepped down as the captain of KKR and England captain Eoin Morgan will lead the side for the remainder of the season. Read more about the same here
18:00
Good evening and welcome to the coverage of match 32 of the Indian Premier League. Tonight the match is between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians.
16:52
How do you beat a team like MI? | IPL 2020 Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: SWOT Analysis
Deccan Herald’s Dream XI
Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Eoin Morgan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah
