IPL 2020 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE: MI win the toss and opt to bowl
updated: Oct 28 2020, 19:05 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE. Follow live ball-by-ball updates from match 48 between the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
19:04
Virat Kohli: Pretty happy with batting first, exactly what we wanted to do. Quite a few changes tonight. Saini misses out, Shivam Dube comes in. Josh Phillipe comes in for Aaron Finch and Dale Steyn comes in for Moeen Ali. Seemed pretty one-sided for the first couple of weeks and the teams in the lower half are fighting hard and it's important for us, we have been playing some consistent cricket and we have played well together as a team and tonight we are looking to execute our plans well.
19:03
Kieron Pollard: We will field first. Hopefully we will see what happens but we have to come out and play good cricket. In the last game 190 odd, don't think it would change much and hopefully we can chase it down later on. We are playing the same team.
19:00
Toss
MI captain Kieron Pollard wins the toss and opts to bowl.
18:54
Pitch Report
The pitch has bit of green patches but on the whole it is a dry pitch. But a good batting track.
18:52
Deccan Herald’s Dream XI
Virat Kohli, Quinton de Kock, AB de Villiers, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Chris Morris, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal,Jasprit Bumrah
18:47
Impact player for RCB
Virat Kohli: With 415 runs at an average of 59.28, the RCB captain is third on the list of leading run-scorers for the season. He will be hungry for more and will want to lead his side into the play-offs.
18:44
Impact player for MI
Jasprit Bumrah: With 17 scalps, he has got the most wickets for his team at an average of 19.47. With James Pattinson back in the XI, expect Bumrah to bowl outside the powerplay.
18:29
Form Guide (last five matches)
Mumbai Indians: L-W-L-W-W
Royal Challengers Bangalore: L-W-W-L-W
18:22
The big news ahead of this fixture is that MI's regular skipper Rohit Sharma is unlikely to feature in this match. Indian squads (for T20Is, ODIs and Tests) for the tour to Australia was announced on October 26 during KKR's match against KXIP. And Rohit Sharma does not feature in all three squads. Mi are hopeful that Rohit Sharma can recover from his injury and would be able to play in the playoffs.
18:10
And how can we forget what happened earlier in the season when these two teams faced-off. The fans were treated to a thrilling match. It was a tie and the match was eventually decided in the Super Over. After struggling in the initial phase of the season Virat Kohli had said that it was this Super Over which had turned the season around for him. Since then Kohli has got back to his run scoring ways. Jasprit Bumrah had bowled the Super Over for Mumbai Indians. It was a rare failure for him in a Super Over. Will MI be able to avenge the defeat tonight? Or will RCB do a double over MI for the first time.
18:06
Both, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore have 14 points from 11 matches they have played so far. But Mumbai Indians are first on the points table because of their superir NRR. MI have a NRR of +1.252 while RCB have a NRR of +0.092. If MI win tonight then they will remain first in the league but if RCB win they will dethrone MI from the top of the points table. Also, the team winning tonight will move an inch closer to the playoff spot.
18:01
Good evening and welcome to the coverage of match 49 of the Indian Premier League. Tonight Royal Challengers Bangalore face Mumbai Indians at Sheik Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
16:36
The SWOT for RCB
Strengths:The batting has been pretty good. Virat Kohli, ABde Villiers and Devdutt Padikkal have been among the top run-getters. Lower down the order, Chris Morris has scored quick runs too.
Weaknesses: Aaron Finch has been off his game. He seems to be under pressure and is throwing away his wicket early. He needs to do much better.
Opportunities:Kohli can surprise the opposition by opening the batting with Padikkal. Finch can be given a break and Moeen Ali can be tried out. Isuru Udana should also continue.
Threats:With Navdeep Saini's injury, RCB's bowling has been weakened. Umesh Yadav is likely to fill in but he's not known for his death bowling and tends to leak runs. In a crucial match like this, Umesh’s spell could be the difference.
16:35
The SWOT for MI
Strengths:The bowlers had a rare off day against Rajasthan. The bowling, however, remains the best in the league. Jasprit Bumrah is known to bounce back quickly, so he should be back to operating at full steam today. James Pattinson got two wickets on his return to the playing XI. The bowlers should get back to their best and target the right areas for each batsman.
Weaknesses:Rohit Sharma’s continued absence is a big blow to MI's play-off prospects. Rohit is an IPL veteran and one of the best white-ball players in the world. The team’s batting has come under serious pressure in his absence. With Saurabh Tiwary replacing Rohit, MI’s top-order has lost quite a bit of power and is now packed with left-handers.
Opportunities: Kieron Pollard can make his mark as MI's new captain. If Pollard is able to guide them to the final, it would be massive boost to his already impressive T20 resume.
Threats:They should be careful and not get hung up on Rohit's absence. The battinglooked shaky against Rajasthan, so the remaining batters need to take up the responsibility.
