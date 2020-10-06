IPL 2020 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE: Struggling RR face confident champs
IPL 2020 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE: Struggling RR face confident champs
updated: Oct 06 2020, 18:45 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE. Follow our live ball-by-ball updates from match 20 between the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
18:44
RR Threats: A couple of losses can push a team into a losing streak that will rob confidence and cripple play-off hopes.
18:41
RR Weaknesses:Jos Buttler hasn’t found top gear yet. He has made scores of 4, 21 and 22 so far. He needs to find his best touch and quickly.
18:37
RR Strengths:The presence of Jofra Archer. He is the RR strike weapon and among the best pacers in the IPL. Unsurprisingly, he is also the team's leading wicket-taker.
18:36
The SWOT analysis of Rajasthan Royals
18:34
MI Threats:MI should not get carried away. They should remember that RR have given them tough competition over the years. They should also be wary of getting tripped up due to complacency.
18:33
MI Opportunities: MI have the best NRR of all the teams and are at the front of the pack. With a win, they move a step closer to confirming a play-off spot.
18:32
MI Weaknesses: Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock haven’t clicked together yet. MI would be better placed if Rohit and de Kock get into the mode of stitching long partnerships together.
18:30
MI Strengths:MI’s pace attack with Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and James Pattinson has emerged as the best in the tournament. Other teams have had to rotate at least one of their pacers but MI has been consistent with them. The three have scalped 22 wickets.
18:30
The SWOT analysis of Mumbai Indians
18:19
Form Guide (last five matches)
Mumbai Indians: W-W-L-W-L
Rajasthan Royals: L-L-W-W-L
18:15
Head to Head:
Matches Played: 23
Mumbai Indians: 11
Rajasthan Royals: 11
No Result: 1
18:09
Mumbai Indians come into this match on the back of a comfortable win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Rajasthan Royals tasted defeated against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous match.
18:02
Mumbai Indians are second on the league table with 6 points from 5 matches. Their rival for this evening, Rajasthan Royals are fifth on the points table with 4 points from 4 matches. Last night Delhi Capitals went on the top of the points table as they beat Royal Challengers Bangalore. But, Mumbai Indians can reclaim the poistion at the top of the points table if they emerge victorious toniught? Will they be able to beat Rajasthan Royals or will Steve Smith's men spoil Rohit Sharma's party?
18:00
Good evening and welcome to the coverage of match 20 of the Indian Premier League. Tonight, Mumbai Indians face Rajasthan Royals at Abu Dhabi's Sheik Zayed Stadium.
16:44
