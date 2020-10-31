IPL 2020 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE: RCB take aim at play-off spot
IPL 2020 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE: RCB take aim at play-off spot
updated: Oct 31 2020, 18:52 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE. Follow live ball-by-ball updates from match 52 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
18:52
Impact player for SRH
Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan is the leading wicket taker for SRH with 17 scalps and has the best economy among the five leading wicket takers this season. If he cannot pick wickets then he will stop the flow of runs from one end. Not many batsmen in the league take chance against Rashid.
18:49
Impact player for RCB
Virat Kohli: The chips would be down in the RCB camp after back to back losses and it is now on Virat Kohli to inspire his team. Kohli comes up with a special knock when his team needs him the most. Kohli should be the key player for RCB in this match.
18:45
Form Guide (last five matches)
Royal Challengers Bangalore: L-L-W-W-L
Sunrisers Hyderabad: W-L-W-L-L
18:42
Head to Head
Matches played: 16
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 7
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 8
No Result: 1
18:39
Royal Challengers Bangalore are second in the league with 14 points from 12 matches. Sunrisers Hyderabad are seventh in the league with 10 points from 12 games. This match is a must win for SRH. If the Orange Army losses tonight it will be an end of their chances to qualify for the playoffs.
18:37
Good evening and welcome to the coverage of match 52 of the Indian Premier League. Tonight Royal Challengers Bangalore meet Sunrisers Hyderabad at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.
17:07
The SWOT for SRH
Strengths: They found a player who can help them use both Kane Williamson and Jason Holder in the XI. Wriddhiman Saha’s batting in his first match of the season was inspiring to watch. Unfortunately, Saha was injured and may not play in this match.
Weaknesses: SRH are too reliant on Rashid Khan to get wickets for them. Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed and Jason Holder should make more of an impact.
Opportunities: They could spoil RCB’s tournament hopes and make their final push for the play-offs.
Threats: It is a must-win match. Can Warner lead from the front when it counts?
17:06
The SWOT for RCB
Strengths: The batting seems to have strengthened with Josh Philippe opening in place of the struggling Aaron Finch. With Devdutt Padikkal settled as a reliable opener who racks up consistent scores and Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers to follow, the batters have reached a good place.
Weaknesses: The bowling issues resurfaced against Mumbai. It was a mistake to play Dale Steyn instead of Isuru Udana. Kohli needs to get smarter in managing his bowling resources.
Opportunities: A victory will take RCB to 16 points and they should be through to the play-offs.
Threats: If they lose this clash, they will be stuck with a must-win final match. RCB would want to avoid that situation as they might get pushed out of the play-offs by another team.
Impact player for SRH
Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan is the leading wicket taker for SRH with 17 scalps and has the best economy among the five leading wicket takers this season. If he cannot pick wickets then he will stop the flow of runs from one end. Not many batsmen in the league take chance against Rashid.
Impact player for RCB
Virat Kohli: The chips would be down in the RCB camp after back to back losses and it is now on Virat Kohli to inspire his team. Kohli comes up with a special knock when his team needs him the most. Kohli should be the key player for RCB in this match.
Form Guide (last five matches)
Royal Challengers Bangalore: L-L-W-W-L
Sunrisers Hyderabad: W-L-W-L-L
Head to Head
Matches played: 16
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 7
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 8
No Result: 1
Royal Challengers Bangalore are second in the league with 14 points from 12 matches. Sunrisers Hyderabad are seventh in the league with 10 points from 12 games. This match is a must win for SRH. If the Orange Army losses tonight it will be an end of their chances to qualify for the playoffs.
Good evening and welcome to the coverage of match 52 of the Indian Premier League. Tonight Royal Challengers Bangalore meet Sunrisers Hyderabad at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.
The SWOT for SRH
Strengths: They found a player who can help them use both Kane Williamson and Jason Holder in the XI. Wriddhiman Saha’s batting in his first match of the season was inspiring to watch. Unfortunately, Saha was injured and may not play in this match.
Weaknesses: SRH are too reliant on Rashid Khan to get wickets for them. Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed and Jason Holder should make more of an impact.
Opportunities: They could spoil RCB’s tournament hopes and make their final push for the play-offs.
Threats: It is a must-win match. Can Warner lead from the front when it counts?
The SWOT for RCB
Strengths: The batting seems to have strengthened with Josh Philippe opening in place of the struggling Aaron Finch. With Devdutt Padikkal settled as a reliable opener who racks up consistent scores and Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers to follow, the batters have reached a good place.
Weaknesses: The bowling issues resurfaced against Mumbai. It was a mistake to play Dale Steyn instead of Isuru Udana. Kohli needs to get smarter in managing his bowling resources.
Opportunities: A victory will take RCB to 16 points and they should be through to the play-offs.
Threats: If they lose this clash, they will be stuck with a must-win final match. RCB would want to avoid that situation as they might get pushed out of the play-offs by another team.