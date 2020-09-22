IPL 2020 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE: CSK aim to make it 2 in 2
IPL 2020 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE: CSK aim to make it 2 in 2
updated: Sep 22 2020, 18:06 ist
Follow DH for ball-by-ball updates of the Indian Premier League's match 4 between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
18:05
There is a bit of history between RR and CSK as these two teams had met in the first ever IPL final back in the summer of 2008. But since then CSK has made a habit of beating RR.
18:00
Hello and welcome to the coverage of match 4 of Indian Premier League. Tonight Rajasthan Royals meet Chennai Super Kings. Rajasthan Royals are opening their IPL 2020 campaign tonight. Chennai Super Kings are coming on the back of a win against Mumbai Indians in the season opener.
CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad back in training after clearing two Covid-19 tests
Chennai Super Kings batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad is back in training ahead of Tuesday's IPL game against Rajasthan Royals after clearing the two mandatory Covid-19 tests.
Missing players hamper RR's chances | IPL 2020 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings: SWOT Analysis
The class of 2008 of the Rajasthan Royals was about a legendary Australian leading a talented side. The 2020 story could be a similar one as the reins are back in the hands of an Aussie legend. For far too long, RR have lived in the shadow of 2008. It is about time that another set of RR players stamp their authority on the league. It won’t be easy. The Steve Smith-led RR take on the Chennai Super Kings in their first tournament match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
IPL 2020: Steve Smith set to play after passing concussion test as Royals start as underdogs against CSK
A depleted Rajasthan Royals have an onerous task of stopping the mighty Chennai Super Kings on a Sharjah belter with no Ben Stokes in their line-up but skipper Steve Smith's availability after recovering from a concussion injury has lifted some gloom ahead of their IPL match on Tuesday.
