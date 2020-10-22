IPL 2020 Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE: RR have opening to reach top 4
IPL 2020 Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE: RR have opening to reach top 4
updated: Oct 22 2020, 18:10 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE. Follow live ball-by-ball updates of match 40 between the Rajasthan Royals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
17:02
The SWOT for SRH
Strengths:The batting remains SRH’s big asset. With David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson in the top four, the line-up is strong on class but they need to be more consistent.
Weaknesses:SRH’s bowling is lacking something. Rashid Khan and T Natarajan are wicket-taking options who don't always deliver. Khaleel Ahmed has got wickets but he has also leaked runs. SRH lack a quality all-rounder who can grab wickets in the middle overs.
Opportunities:The season has been bleak.It's probably a little late but David Warner should rotate players who have warmed the bench into the eleven. Jason Holder could be an interesting option. Mohammad Nabi is another dangerous all-rounder who should have been used more.
Threats:In the last match, Warner batted as low as no. 4 due to an injury to Kane Williamson. Has the Kiwi skipper recovered? If he's unable to play, SRH need a quality batter replacement and fast.
17:01
The SWOT for RR
Strengths:The bowling depth has delivered on the slower pitches. Jofra Archer has risen in the wicket-taker charts and has been well supported by the rapidly improving Kartik Tyagi. Shreyas Gopal and Rahul Tewatia have quietly gone about their work of keeping the batsmen quiet in the middle overs.
Weaknesses:Sanju Samson and Steve Smith haven’t been fluent since the team’s first two matches. Ben Stokes is still finding his feet as an opener and Robin Uthappa is not at his best. Jos Buttler, however, seemed to have discovered some form in the last match.
Opportunities:RR need to keep fighting for that fourth spot on the table. So, the two points from this match are precious.
Threats:Their play-off hopes are hanging by a thread, so they need to make this match count.
The SWOT for SRH
Strengths:The batting remains SRH’s big asset. With David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson in the top four, the line-up is strong on class but they need to be more consistent.
Weaknesses:SRH’s bowling is lacking something. Rashid Khan and T Natarajan are wicket-taking options who don't always deliver. Khaleel Ahmed has got wickets but he has also leaked runs. SRH lack a quality all-rounder who can grab wickets in the middle overs.
Opportunities:The season has been bleak.It's probably a little late but David Warner should rotate players who have warmed the bench into the eleven. Jason Holder could be an interesting option. Mohammad Nabi is another dangerous all-rounder who should have been used more.
Threats:In the last match, Warner batted as low as no. 4 due to an injury to Kane Williamson. Has the Kiwi skipper recovered? If he's unable to play, SRH need a quality batter replacement and fast.
The SWOT for RR
Strengths:The bowling depth has delivered on the slower pitches. Jofra Archer has risen in the wicket-taker charts and has been well supported by the rapidly improving Kartik Tyagi. Shreyas Gopal and Rahul Tewatia have quietly gone about their work of keeping the batsmen quiet in the middle overs.
Weaknesses:Sanju Samson and Steve Smith haven’t been fluent since the team’s first two matches. Ben Stokes is still finding his feet as an opener and Robin Uthappa is not at his best. Jos Buttler, however, seemed to have discovered some form in the last match.
Opportunities:RR need to keep fighting for that fourth spot on the table. So, the two points from this match are precious.
Threats:Their play-off hopes are hanging by a thread, so they need to make this match count.