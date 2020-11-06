IPL 2020 Eliminator - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE: RCB need to rediscover winning form
updated: Nov 06 2020, 17:24 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2020. Follow live ball-by-ball updates from the Eliminator between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Royal Challengers have a score to settle
Momentum is one of the key components of a confident team. Sunrisers Hyderabad have that in abundanceand that gives the former champions an edge against the Royal Challengers Bangalore when the two sides meet in the Eliminator of the 13th Indian Premier League in Abu Dhabi on Friday.
Can RCB turn things around? | IPL 2020 Eliminator - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: SWOT Analysis
It's the second match of the play-offs. The Sunrisers Hyderabad take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Here's the analysis.
