IPL 2021 Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE: SRH win toss and opt to bat

Operating like a well-oiled unit, the Chennai Super Kings are overwhelming favourites in Match 23 against the struggling SunRisers Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Follow our live ball-by-ball updates right here.
- Wednesday 28 Apr 2021
- updated: 7:17 pm IST
- E-Paper
- Classifieds
Teams
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul
MS Dhoni, CSK captain: We were looking to bowl first. Looks a bit tacky and the boys who practiced yesterday said there was quite a bit of dew. Bowling with the wet ball is a challenge for us.LungiNgidi andMoeenAli are back in place of Dwayne Bravoand Imran Tahir.
David Warner, SRH captain: We will bat first. It's a different surface from what was expected in Delhi. But it's not going to play very differently. It's about the experience for us. Sandeep Sharma and Manish Pandey are back in the team.
Toss
SRH win toss and opt to bat first.
Pitch Report
A good batting surface on offer.
All eyes on Ravindra Jadeja
All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been the driving force behindCSK's impressive run so far.
His blistering assault on Harshal Patel in the final over shut out RCB on Sunday. He has been among the wickets with his accurate left-arm spin apart from effecting stunning run-outs. Openers Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad have found form while Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu are due for big knocks.
IPL 2021: In-form CSK start as favourites against inconsistent SRH
Operating like a well-oiled unit, the Chennai Super Kings will start as overwhelming favourites when they clash with struggling the SunRisers Hyderabad in Wednesday's Indian Premier League (IPL) match.
Read more