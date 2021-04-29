IPL 2021 Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE: DC win toss and opt to bowl
IPL 2021 Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE: DC win toss and opt to bowl
updated: Apr 29 2021, 19:39 ist
The Kolkata Knight Riders will aim for some momentum when they face the Delhi Capitals in Match 25 of IPL 2021 at the Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. We have live ball-by-ball updates from the clash.
19:36
KKR 10/0 after 2 overs.
Kagiso Rabada to bowl the second over.
1.1Rabada to Gill, 1 run, good length ball on off-stump, Gill pushes the ball to mid-off and takes a single.
1.2Rabada to Rana, dot, good length ball on off-stump, Rana pushes the ball to cover.
1.3Rabada to Rana, dot, slow fuller ball on off-stump, Rana looks to cut but the ball beats the edge of the bat and goes to Pant.
1.4Rabada to Rana, dot, Rabada goes full on off and middle stump, Rana brings his bat down in time to block the ball.
1.5Rabada to Rana, FOUR! Slow good length ball on off-stump, Raba pulls the ball through mid-wicket for a boundary.
1.6Rabada to Rana, 1 run, good length ball wide of off-stump, Rana taps the ball through backward point for a single.
19:29
KKR 4/0 after 1 over.
Ishant Sharma to bowl the first over of the inning.
0.1 Ishant to Rana, 1 run, fuller ball on leg stump, Rana tucks the ball to square-leg for a single and get the match underway.
0.2Ishant to Gill, 1 run, fuller ball on off-stump, Gill hits the ball to backward point and calls Rana for a sharp single. The two batsmen make to their respective crease with ease.
0.3Ishant to Rana, 1 run, fuller ball on middle stump, Rana works the ball to square-leg and takes a single.
0.4Ishant to Gill, dot, good length ball on off-stump, Gill steps out and works the ball to Prithvi Shaw at short fine-leg.
0.5Ishant to Gill, 1 run, slightly back of the length ball on off-stump, Gill helps the ball to the leg side and settles for a single.
0.6 Ishant to Rana, dot, good length ball on off-stump, Rana cuts the ball to backward point and the ball rolls to a fielder hence Rana is unable to take a single.
19:27
Right then the action is about to commence. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. Out come Nitish Rana and Shubhman Gill to open the innings for KKR. DC players are in a huddle. After a quick chat in the huddle, the DC players disperse on the field.We are ready to go!
Eoin Morgan, KKR captain: I have struggled for form as well. Was nice to get some runs. Hopefully, I can continue through the tournament. No changes for us. Another opportunity for us to bring our best.
19:03
Rishabh Pant, DC captain: We will bowl first. There might be dew, but the wicket still looks dry. So we want to make use of it with the ball. Mishy had some shoulder injury, so Lalit Yadav comes in the team.
19:02
Toss
Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opted to bowl first.
15:20
Russell, a trusted ally in the death overs
Russell is slowly reminding the world why he is considered one of the best T20 all-rounders. Russell is the only player this season to have scored a fifty and bagged a five-for. His brilliance in death bowling has prevented KKR from leaking runs in the slog overs. Morgan has also trusted him to bowl in the middle phase of an innings. He remains KKR’s best bet to win the match against DC.
15:19
Dhawan's irreplacable role in the Delhi Capitals side
Dhawan is still one of the most dangerous batsmen of DC, having hit two fifties so far. His early departure against RCB slowed down DC in the chase, clearly highlighting how his importance. DC will probably win against KKR if Dhawan scores in his usual manner.
15:18
Can KKR maintain momentum against strong DC? | IPL 2021 Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: SWOT Analysis
Here is the analysis of the two teams.