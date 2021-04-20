IPL 2021 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians LIVE: Last season's finalists go head to head

After wrapping up three matches in Mumbai, the Delhi Capitals will begin their Chennai phase of the league stagewhen they take on the Mumbai Indians in match 13 of IPL 2021. Here is our analysis.
Last season's finalists clash at low-scoring Chennai | IPL 2021 Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: SWOT Analysis
Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals look to outsmart each other in a tight battle
A battle royale is in the offing as heavyweights Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals cross swords, looking to outsmart each other in the IPLon Tuesday.
Up against a resurgent side, defending champions MI will need to address their middle-order issues if they are to go for a third consecutive win.
