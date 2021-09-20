IPL 2021 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live: KKR eye reversal of fortunes as they face RCB

Enduring a forgettable outing in the first half of this year's IPL, two-time former champions Kolkata Knight Riders would look for reversal of fortunes when they resume their campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second phase of T20 league on Monday at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Stay tuned to DH for live updates.
IPL 2021 | RCB vs KKR: SWOT Analysis
Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will resume their quest for a maiden IPL title when they take on Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Here is the SWOT Analysis of the two teams
Struggling KKR look to script turnaround against RCB in IPL second phase
While Virat Kohli'sRCBis third in the eight-team standings with 10 points from seven games, 2012 and 2014 championsKKRare languishing at the seventh spot with just two wins out of seven ties. (PTI)