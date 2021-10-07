IPL 2021 | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE: Morgan's men's last hope to secure a play-off spot
IPL 2021 | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE: Morgan's men's last hope to secure a play-off spot
updated: Oct 07 2021, 18:12 ist
Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders are striving for a handsome win over struggling Rajasthan Royals in their last round-robin game to stay ahead in the IPL play-offs race today. Stay tuned for live updates.
18:10
Hello and a warm welcome to the coverage of match 54 of IPL 2021. Tonight Kolkata Knight Riders take on Rajasthan Royals at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Hello and a warm welcome to the coverage of match 54 of IPL 2021. Tonight Kolkata Knight Riders take on Rajasthan Royals at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.