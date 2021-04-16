IPL 2021 Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE: CSK aim for improved bowling effort
IPL 2021 Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE: CSK aim for improved bowling effort
updated: Apr 16 2021, 18:11 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2021. Follow the live ball-by-ball updates from the Match 8 between the Punjab Kings and the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
PBKS Threats: PBKS have a poor head-to-head record against Chennai. The MS Dhoni-led side managed just six wins in the league phase last year and among those six victories, two were against Punjab. In the last six clashes between the teams, the Punjab Kings have only won twice.
18:08
PBKS Opportunities: Twenty-two-year-old Arshdeep Singh bowled the decisive last over and impressed against Rajasthan Royals. The left-arm pacer got the wicket of centurion Sanju Samson and ended with three scalps. Last season, he ended with nine wickets. He picks up wickets at crucial moments in the big matches. On a pitch where other bowlers struggled, Arshdeep delivered the goods. He is a good find for Punjab.
18:06
PBKS Weaknesses: The team is not using a quality all-rounder in their first XI. The squad has Fabian Allen and Moises Henriques but they haven't got an overseas slot to accommodate one of them with Gayle, Pooran, Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith needed for their present combination.
18:04
PBKS Strengths: A top-heavy batting order. The top order of KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran now has additional firepower from Deepak Hooda. Rahul has again started his season well. The Punjab skipper smashed seven fours and five sixes in his 50-ball 91. Hooda played an equally entertaining knock of 64 with four fours and six sixes. The batting is looking in good shape.
18:03
SWOT ANALYSIS FOR PUNJAB KINGS
17:16
Sam Curran is CSK's new impact player
He is making a name for himself as one of the leading all-rounders in the world. The left-arm pacer can open the bowling and can open the batting as well. He scored one fifty last season and was the team’s leading wicket-taker with 13 wickets. Against Delhi, Curran played a valuable knock of 34 off just 15 balls.
17:16
Chris Gayle a key player to look out for in Punjab camp
The high-scoring Wankhede should excite the West Indian. The ball comes onto the bat nicely and carries over the fence easily. The match should be a fun, six-hitting affair. Gayle is perfect for that scenario.
17:02
CSK bowlers need to find their groove | IPL 2021 Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings: SWOT Analysis
The Chennai Super Kings will be looking for their first win of the season when they face the Punjab Kings in match 8 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Here's our team analysis.
17:02
CSK eye improved bowling effort against formidable Punjab Kings
Chennai Super Kings would look for inspiration from skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and a much-improved bowling effort when they take on a power-packed Punjab Kings in the IPL here on Friday.
The two sides experienced contrasting fortunes in their respective tournament opener.
While CSK lost by seven wickets against Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings eked out a four-run win over Rajasthan Royals in a high-scoring thriller.
