IPL 2021 Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE: Battered KKR aim to salvage campaign against PBKS

Follow live ball-by-ball updates from IPL 2021's Match 21 between the Punjab Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders. The Knights are at the bottom of the table, having lost four consecutive matches after one win so far. They will be looking to find their feet against PBKS who won their last match after a hat-trick of losses. The IPL caravan has moved to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for today's clash.