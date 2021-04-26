IPL 2021 Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders LIVE: Battered KKR aim to salvage campaign against PBKS

Follow live ball-by-ball updates from IPL 2021's Match 21 between the Punjab Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders. The Knights are at the bottom of the table, having lost four consecutive matches after one win so far. They will be looking to find their feet against PBKS who won their last match after a hat-trick of losses. The IPL caravan has moved to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for today's clash.
PBKS Strengths: With the inclusion of Moises Henriques and Fabian Allen, PBKS have stretched their batting. This is something that was lacking in the team’s early-season matches. If these two continue to feature in the playing XI, then PBKS have as many as eight players who can hit the ball big and get runs for the team. However, a long batting lineup doesn’t necessarily imply a successful batting lineup. The likes of Mayank Agarwal and Nicholas Pooran, who are now the team’s regular players, should start delivering to make batting look further more menacing.
SWOT ANALYSIS FOR PBKS
KKR Threats: After four successive losses, KKR have slid to the bottom of the points table with just two points from five games. The form of the players and the team’s gameplay doesn’t inspire much confidence either. KKR are staring at the terrifying prospect of five successive losses. It will take an extraordinary effort for the team to win from the condition they are in.
KKROpportunities: KKR opener Shubhman Gill has come under severe criticism for failing to get big runs. The right-handed batsman has just two scores above 20 in the five matches that he has played. But Punjab Kings can be the perfect opponent for Gill to get some runs under the belt. Last season, he hammered two fifties against the team. and had hit seven fours and four sixes in total. This is the opportunity to get back in form and retain his spot.
KKRWeaknesses: Failure of Shubhman Gill and Eoin Morgan to get runs will not enthuse the team. Gill has fetched only 80 runs at an average of just 16.00 so far. In the middle-order, KKR skipper Eoin Morgan has an even poorer record. He has scored a total of just 45 runs in five innings and is averaging an abysmal 9.00. KKR had hoped over the years that Gill and Morgan could be the shining stars of the team, delivering big scores. They have the skills but are yet to figure out a way to perform in the league.
KKR Strengths: KKR bowlers are putting up a good performance. Andre Russell is the team’s leading wicket-taker with seven scalps. Varun Chakravarthy has picked six wickets. Pat Cummins and Prasidh Krishna have picked four and five wickets respectively. Eoin Morgan has also given chance to Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi. Morgan also has the luxury of picking the best spinner from the trio of Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, and Harbhajan Singh, taking into account the condition and the opposition.
SWOT ANALYSIS FOR KKR
Eoin Morgan hopes change of venue will change KKR's fortune
Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan hopes change of venue will bring change in fortune for his side who slumped to the bottom of the points table after Saturday's six-wicket defeat by Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing Indian Premier League.
Read more here
Can KKR clinch their second win? | IPL 2021 Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders: SWOT analysis
The Punjab Kings will look to maintain the momentum when they take on the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in match 21. Eoin Morgan’s KKR will be desperate for a second win after four straight defeats. Here is the analysis.
Read more here