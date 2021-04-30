IPL 2021 Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE: It's advantage RCB as they take on struggling PBKS
updated: Apr 30 2021, 17:17 ist
DH is covering every match of IPL 2021. Follow our live ball-by-ball updates from Match 26 between the Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.
17:03
RCB look to regroup after wake-up call
Even as the debate rages on if the Indian Premier League should continue amidst unprecedented misery inflicted by Covid-19, Royal Challengers Bangalore will want to keep their ethical dilemmas, if any, at bay.
IPL helps lift Covid-19 gloom, show must go on: Organisers
The Indian Premier League (IPL) will continue as scheduled, a senior Indian cricket board official told Reuters on Wednesday, despite fierce criticism of the popular Twenty20 competition being played in the midst of a national health crisis.
IPL 2021 RCB vs PBKS: SWOT Analysis
Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Punjab Kings in match 26 of IPL 2021 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Here is the analysis of the two teams.
