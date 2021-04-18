IPL 2021 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Can RCB pull off a season-opening hat-trick?
updated: Apr 18 2021, 14:11 ist
Follow DH's live commentary and the score of Match 10 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders at M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
09:26
Team news
On the eve of the match, RCB informed that all-rounder Daniel Sams has joined the team’s bio-bubble after testing negative for Covid-19. KKR have no fitness issues.
09:26
Weaknesses for KKR
The middle-order consisting of Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik looks a bit shaky at the moment. The three batsmen have collectively scored only 53 runs. Russell’s horror show with the bat against MI was the reason KKR choked in the chase. Ironically, these three batsmen are well known for their exploits in white-ball cricket and considered some of the best finishers in the shorter versions of cricket.
09:25
Strengths for KKR
KKR seem to have finally resolved their top-order issues. Opener Nitish Rana has hit back-to-back fifties. Rahul Tripathi has one fifty already this season and Shubhman Gill is always one inning away from getting back to form. After struggling for much of the last season to find the right opening pair, KKR’s top-order this season looks promising.
09:25
Weaknesses for RCB
Usually, Virat Kohli’s go-to man to pick wickets and break partnerships, Yuzvendra Chahal, has endured a slow start to his season. Chahal is yet to pick a wicket and he has been hammered for 70 runs in the eight overs that he has bowled so far.
09:24
Strengths for RCB
The team’s batsmen seem to be in good form. Captain Virat Kohli has scored 66 runs in two matches. AB de Villiers fetched a 48 in RCB’s first match while Glenn Maxwell hit a half-century against SRH. If Devdutt Padikkal too starts firing at the top of the order, then RCB will have an enviable batting lineup.
09:23
Can RCB pull off a season-opening hat-trick?
Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to extend their winning streak this season when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 10 of IPL 2021 at M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Here is the analysis of the two teams.
