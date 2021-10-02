IPL 2021 | Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE: RR face do-or-die situation against CSK to keep play-offs hopes alive
IPL 2021 | Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE: RR face do-or-die situation against CSK to keep play-offs hopes alive
updated: Oct 02 2021, 18:01 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2021. Follow our live ball-by-ball updates from match 47 between the Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
17:43
It's a do-or-die situation for a seventh-placed RR still keen on making it to the play-offs
17:40
Yashasvi Jaiswal hoping to convert starts into big scores after speaking to Virat Kohli
Struggling to convert his starts into big scores in the ongoing IPL, young Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is hoping for a change in fortunes after a post-match conversation with India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli.
It's a do-or-die situation for a seventh-placed RR still keen on making it to the play-offs
Yashasvi Jaiswal hoping to convert starts into big scores after speaking to Virat Kohli
Struggling to convert his starts into big scores in the ongoing IPL, young Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is hoping for a change in fortunes after a post-match conversation with India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli.
Read More