IPL 2021 | Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians LIVE: MI win toss and opt to bowl
updated: Oct 05 2021, 19:06 ist
Mumbai Indians' mega-stars will be making one last-ditch effort to put their derailed Indian Premier League campaign back on track when they take on a confident Rajasthan Royals in their penultimate league match on Tuesday.
19:06
Sanju Samson, Rajasthan Royals captain at Toss
We face different challenges in each game. We have a decent combination which can suit this wicket. Looking forward to an exciting game. We have to keep it simple, will have to trust ourselves. We have made two changes. Shreyas Gopal comes in for Mayank and Kuldip Yadav comes in for Akash Singh.
19:03
Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians captain at toss
We are going to bowl first. We have tried everything in this UAE leg. The wicket doesn't change too much, so we thought having a target in front of us when we bat. We know where we stand at the moment. Every individual knows what to do. It's about coming here and executing. We need to read situations, not to worry about the table, if we play well the results will take care of itself. Two changes: Ishan comes back for de Kock and Neesham from Krunal.
18:59
Toss
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma wins the toss and opts to bowl first.
18:32
Pitch Report:
The pitch for this match is the same which has been used on two previous matches at this venue. In both those games, the team chasing came out on the top.The surface has got a bit of sheen but still run-scoring will be tough. The pitch looks dark and patchy. The captain winning the toss would prefer to chase.
18:04
Squad: Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians:Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Anukul Roy, Simarjeet Singh, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Neesham, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh, Adam Milne, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult.
Squad: Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals:Sanju Samson (captain), Liam Livingstone, Evin Lewis, David Miller, Chris Morris, Oshane Thomas, Mustafizur Rahaman, Tabraiz Shamsi, Glenn Phillips, Chetan Sakariya, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Akash Singh, Anuj Rawat, KC Cariappa, Yashashvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Kuldip Yadav, Mahipal Lomror.
