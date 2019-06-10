Kalyan sees conspiracy to keep him away from Assembly

Jana Sena Party (JSP) Chief Konidela Pawan Kalyan vows to fight back despite the severe drubbing in the recent general elections where he lost both the seats he contested. Closeted with the candidates that lost the elections and representatives from districts at the party office here in Mangalagiri the actor turned politician believes that the main parties have spent Rs 150 cr to keep him out of the Assembly.

“You can imagine why the main parties the YSRCP and TDP want me out of the Assembly. Because we have the guts to ask questions. This is what we wanted. We wanted to bring change. We have not bribed the voter to vote and we will not stop working until we make a mark,” he told the party workers that met him on Sunday. “I was told that each voter in Bhimavaram and Gajuwaka where I contested were paid Rs 2000 per vote. It is like begging, as comes down to less than a rupee per day,” he wondered.

Jagan fears Modi

The Janasena Chief who was introspecting the humiliating loss in the elections feels that the present government under YS Jaganmohan Reddy fears Narendra Modi. “The present leader of the state is afraid of Narendra Modi. Such people can not fight on our behalf,” he told the cadre. He also ruled out returning to cine field at this juncture. He said that his party will contest in local body elections and will save its cadre from poaching.

His party won only one seat out of the 140 assembly seats it contested and could not register a single victory in the Lok Sabha polls. The “power star” allocated 21 Assembly seats to BSP, 7 to CPI and 7 to CPI(M). Similarly, the JSP contested in 18 Loksabha seats and gave away 3 to BSP, 2 each to the two left parties. Rapaka Vara Prasada Rao of Razole is the only JSP candidate to win the elections. Pawan Kalyan who has built his residence here assured cadre that he will not leave for Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Ravela Kishore Babu, former Minister in Naidu’s cabinet quit JSP. He lost the elections from Prathipadu constituency in Guntur. Another Party senior Nadella Manohar, former speaker of united AP Assembly was conspicuous by his absence from party review meeting.