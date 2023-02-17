Karnataka Budget 2023 Live: Basavaraj Bommai to present govt's last budget today; CM claims it to be 'pro-people'

With Assembly elections in Karnataka round the corner, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will present his government's last budget today, which is most likely to be "please-all", with an eye on the polls. The budget to be presented by Bommai, who also holds the Finance portfolio is likely to be aimed at pleasing all sections of the society, and the Chief Minister is also likely to highlight the achievements of the government, official sources said. Stay tuned for live updates on the budget, only with DH!