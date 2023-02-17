Karnataka Budget 2023 Live: Basavaraj Bommai to present govt's last budget today; CM claims it to be 'pro-people'

With Assembly elections in Karnataka round the corner, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will present his government's last budget today, which is most likely to be "please-all", with an eye on the polls. The budget to be presented by Bommai, who also holds the Finance portfolio is likely to be aimed at pleasing all sections of the society, and the Chief Minister is also likely to highlight the achievements of the government, official sources said. Stay tuned for live updates on the budget, only with DH!
CM Bommai visits Bengaluru's Srikantheshwara Temple and Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple ahead of Karnataka Budget 2023
Finance department officials hand over the Budget copy to CM Basavaraja Bommai
There are expectations about the infrastructural push that the Chief Minister, who also holds the Bengaluru city in-charge portfolio, may announce in the budget, in the backdrop of its perennial traffic woes, rain and flood related fury that battered part
Bommai is also likely to make some big ticket announcements like welfare schemes and give push to infrastructure projects, with an eye on the Assembly election likely to be held in April-May.
Bommai's last Budget has BJP poll prospect riding on it
Chief MinisterBasavaraj Bommaiwho will be presenting the state budget on February 17 is saddled with the expectation of setting a strong poll narrative for hisparty through his budget speech, while not losing sight of the state's economic needs.Although the budget presented now is likelyto be replaced by a new government post the Assembly elections, BJP leaders are banking on this budget to flex their muscle and counter the on-ground campaigns of both Congress and the JD(S).
Read more
Karnataka CM to present govt's last budget today
With Assembly elections inKarnatakaround the corner, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will present his government's lastbudgettoday, which is most likely to be "please-all", with an eye on the polls.Stating that this would be a "pro-people"budget, Bommai had repeatedly in recent days stated that it will focus on programmes that would give more support to poor, weaker sections, farmers, working classes, women and youth, among others.