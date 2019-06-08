Karnataka cabinet rejig will only flame rebellion: BSY

The Karnataka BJP Chief B S Yeddyurappa Saturday predicted that Congress-JD(S) government's exercise to quell the growing dissent within the coalition through cabinet rejig on June 12 would only flame rebellion.

"There is information that one or two independent MLAs will be made ministers in the government. If they are made ministers, it will only add fuel to the fire.

Those MLAs aspiring for ministerial berths will turn against the government," Yeddyurappa told reporters in Koppal, commenting on the proposed cabinet expansion.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy announced that the cabinet expansion would take place on June 12.

Kumaraswamy made the announcement in a tweet after meeting Governor Vajubhai Vala, which comes after weeks of consultations between him and Congress leaders amid coalition worries compounded by the Lok Sabha poll rout.

The measure is seen as an exercise to douse dissidence among the MLAs of the coalition government, especially among Congress legislators.

As a fallout of the rout of the coalition partners, Congress and JD(S), in the recent Lok Sabha polls, in which both the parties barely survived the Modi wave, getting one seat each, many MLAs grew vocal against the government, threatening its longevity. The BJP swept the polls, capturing 25 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka.

Claiming that the government would not continue for long Yeddyurappa alleged the internal fight has brought all the development works to a halt.

"If you see their infighting, it gives an impression that they will not remain in power for long... It is hindering development," Yeddyurappa said.

He ruled out the possibility of the BJP forming the government and said the party would continue to remain in the opposition. The BJP state President said if the coalition partners fail in their duty, they should resign.

"Let them (coalition partners in government) do some good work. If they cannot do it, let them resign and go," he said.