EC Presser Live: Karnataka poll schedule to be announced at 11.30 am today
updated: Mar 29 2023, 09:47 ist
The Election Commission is slated to announce the dates for the Karnataka Assembly elections in a press conference scheduled for 11.30 am on Wednesday. Track the latest updates with DH.
09:46
JD(S) has lost its hold on Mandya, says K'taka Cong chief
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar said that the JD(S) party had lost its hold in Mandya and claimed that Congress would win all the seven Assembly constituencies in the upcoming election in the district.
DKS seen showering Rs 500 notes in poll-bound K'taka
As Karnataka edges closer to the Assembly elections, state Congress chief D K Shivakumar was spotted showering Rs 500 notes at artists near Bevinahalli in the Mandya district, during the ‘Praja Dhwani Yatra’ organised by grand old party in Srirangapatna.
Election freebies worth Rs 35 lakh seized ahead of poll date announcement
The Bindiganavile police seized 1,595 pressure cookers, worth Rs 35 lakh at Kadabahalli toll gate on Bengaluru-Mysuru national highway, allegedly transported by Sringeri MLA T D Rajegowda, to be distributed among the voters, on Monday.
Attack on BSY was internal conspiracy within BJP, says DKS
The attack on former chief minister B S Yediyurappa's house was because of an internal conspiracy within the BJP to 'finish him off politically', KPCC President D K Shivakumar alleged on Tuesday.
ECI to hold presser at 11.30 am
The Election Commission of India will announce the polling schedule for Karnataka Assembly election at 11:30 am on Wednesday. The term of the 224-member Karnataka Legislative Assembly ends in May.
