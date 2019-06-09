Kerala man fells trees at Avaredalu for homestay

Close on the heels of the felling of 800 trees drawing strong criticism from people, a man from Kerala has felled 60 to 70 trees at an estate in Avaredalu village of Kodlipete Gram Panchayat.

Villagers alleged that wild trees have been felled on 22 acres of land without availing permission. The trees were felled to construct a homestay.

On getting news of the felling of trees, environmentalists visited the spot. However, they had to face the wrath of the owner.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Shivarame Gowda Bana) Somwarpet Taluk president Francis D’Souza, secretary Ramanahalli Praveen and Shanivarasanthe hobli unit president Anand visited the spot and urged the authorities to initiate action against those who felled the trees. They accused the Forest Department of being hand-in-glove with those who felled the trees.

Francis D’Souza warned of staging a protest if the Forest Department failed to initiate action against those who felled the trees.

The Forest Department officials said that the owner had not taken permission for felling the trees. Cases have been booked against the owner. All the felled trees have been assigned numbers.