5 Uniquely shaped luxury stays that are Instagram-worthy!

A Vantage, Maharashtra: Perfectly named ‘A Vantage,’ this pyramid-shaped home in Panchgani boasts some of the most serene views in the region. Perched on the edge of a hill, it offers a feeling of owning the mountain, surrounded only by valleys and greenery. The property includes an infinity pool ideal for BBQ nights, with breathtaking views visible through the glass facade from every room. This property blends modern architecture with the serenity of nature, making it an ideal retreat from daily life, especially during the monsoon when the landscape is lush and vibrant.