5 Uniquely shaped luxury stays that are Instagram-worthy!

Big Dipper, Himachal Pradesh: This dome-shaped, transparent glamping site offers a stunning night view of the stars and the Milky Way and is named after the starry constellation known as the 'Saptarishi' or Big Dipper. Set amidst nature, this property provides a serene and exhilarating escape, making it an ideal destination for both adventure and relaxation, particularly during the monsoon when the lush landscapes are in full bloom.
Dragonfly, Maharashtra: This Hobbithole-shaped stay is located in Murbad and is quite spacious. Featuring a pool, an indoor dining table, and charming rooftop gardens, this this property allows you to live out all your fantasies.
A Vantage, Maharashtra: Perfectly named ‘A Vantage,’ this pyramid-shaped home in Panchgani boasts some of the most serene views in the region. Perched on the edge of a hill, it offers a feeling of owning the mountain, surrounded only by valleys and greenery. The property includes an infinity pool ideal for BBQ nights, with breathtaking views visible through the glass facade from every room. This property blends modern architecture with the serenity of nature, making it an ideal retreat from daily life, especially during the monsoon when the landscape is lush and vibrant.
Glasshouse Celeste, Uttarakhand: Glasshouse Celeste is a luxurious, eco-friendly glasshouse located in Ranikhet, Uttarakhand. This 3-bedroom villa is situated 4,500 feet above sea level and offers sweeping views of the snow-capped Himalayan peaks. This place provides a tranquil escape from city life, surrounded by majestic mountains and lush green valleys. Its modern design and stunning natural setting make it an ideal retreat for those seeking relaxation and a reconnection with nature.
AsanjA Titaly, Maharashtra: Located just 2 hours from Pune, this property is India’s first shelter home. Inspired by JRR Tolkien’s hobbit houses, this enchanting retreat by SaffronStays transports you to a fantasy world. This property looks amazing particularly stunning during the monsoon.
Published 25 July 2024, 13:55 IST