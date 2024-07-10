65% of Gen Z consider themselves content creators: YouTube report

The world's most popular video-streaming platform YouTube has released its annual Culture & Trend Report, in which they have claimed (based on a survey) that 65 per cent of the Gen Z population (among 320 surveyed in the age bracket of 14-40) consider themselves as 'content creators'.

The report hails advancements in technology as the primary driver behind youngsters coming into the content creation space.

This effect can also be seen in other forms of fan-generated reels or Shorts (YouTube's name for similar content) that drive user engagement.

"As fans become creators, their creativity elevates mass media, while also spawning entirely new breakthrough phenomena. Creation tools like Gen AI make fan creativity even more accessible, and fans expect their media to be malleable and to be empowered to remix it," the report said.