Adidas, Bob Marley estate collaborate for new line of sneakers: Report

Global sportswear brand Adidas is reportedly slated to release a new pair of sneakers in collaboration with famed musician Bob Marley's estate.

The tie-up, the first between Marley's estate and Adidas, was announced on the back of the release of the film Bob Marley: One Love, which has taken the world by storm.

Marley, who shot to fame for his groovy and powerful music laced with themes of unity, love, and social justice, was known to be a fan of Adidas, and was often seen sporting the brand's apparel and footwear.

One of the models of the sneakers Marley wore—the Adidas SL 72—is now being relaunched with a special edition dedicated to the reggae legend, as reported by culture and lifestyle website Complex.

The new footwear—Bob Marley x Adidas SL 72—carries Marley's likeness on both the tongue and the sockliner of the shoe, while the reggae legend's signature is embossed in gold on the heel of the shoe.