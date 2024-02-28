Adidas, Bob Marley estate collaborate for new line of sneakers: Report

Global sportswear brand Adidas is reportedly slated to release a new pair of sneakers in collaboration with famed musician Bob Marley's estate.
The tie-up, the first between Marley's estate and Adidas, was announced on the back of the release of the film Bob Marley: One Love, which has taken the world by storm.
Marley, who shot to fame for his groovy and powerful music laced with themes of unity, love, and social justice, was known to be a fan of Adidas, and was often seen sporting the brand's apparel and footwear.
One of the models of the sneakers Marley wore—the Adidas SL 72—is now being relaunched with a special edition dedicated to the reggae legend, as reported by culture and lifestyle website Complex.
The new footwear—Bob Marley x Adidas SL 72—carries Marley's likeness on both the tongue and the sockliner of the shoe, while the reggae legend's signature is embossed in gold on the heel of the shoe.
An image of the new line of Bob Marley x Adidas SL 72 sneakers.
Credit: X/@Tropixsofficial
Keeping with the colours Marley was often seen wearing, the sneakers sport green and wine-coloured accents along the heel, while the remainder of the shoe comes in two tones of black.
An image of the new line of Bob Marley x Adidas SL 72 sneakers.
Credit: X/@Tropixsofficial
While Complex reported that Adidas has not yet officially commented on the release of the new sneakers, images of the Bob Marley x Adidas SL 72 were posted by Zuri Marley, the granddaughter of the reggae legend, on her TikTok account a couple of weeks ago.
The publication further reported that the new sneakers are slated to be released as part of Adidas' Summer 2024 range, but the price point of the new sneakers is not yet known.
Interestingly, while this is the first official tie-up between Marley's estate and Adidas, the German sportswear brand has worked on Marley-themed products earlier: in 2008, Adidas worked with Marley's label Tuff Gong, for an Adidas Pro sneaker.
This year too, after the release of the film that reignited interest in Marley, Adidas worked on a Jamaica-themed line of products. Designer Jerry Lorenzo, who was a line with Adidas that goes by the name Fear of God Athletics, also released a Bob Marley collection following the release of the movie.
Notably, this is not Adidas' first collaboration with personalities and brands from the world of lifestyle and culture. Over the years, the German brand has collaborated with brands such as Gucci and Prada, musicians such as Bad Bunny, and other lifestyle and art icons such as Blondey McCoy, Daniel Arsham, and Gary Aspden, among others.