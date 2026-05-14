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AI chatbots can make people 'hallucinate', a study finds

With the trust of people deepening in the AI chatbots, who use it habitually to seek advice for various life situations, a serious danger lurks around the corner — it can manipulate them.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 13:46 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 13:46 IST
AIChatGPTmental health issuesPsychologyAI Chatbotpsychological issuestudycognitivemental disorderConspiracy TheoryTrending Nowcognitive sciencestheorymentalhealth

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