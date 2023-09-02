Anyone for a banquette?

Love it or hate it, banquette style dining is trending for what it does to the living space. Most homeowners think of a free-floating dining table and chairs as a way of furnishing the dining room. A banquette dining has an upholstered seating fixed to a wall paired with a dining table, and chairs on the other side of the table. This kind of seating, usually found in restaurant ‘booths’, is cozy, compact and can transform the space.
Here are some ways of fitting a banquette as a way of lifestyle:
Drawing-dining area
If there is a long drawing-dining room, and you prefer more space for the sofas and conversation areas, a banquette dining will help save space. Use a convenient wall for the upholstered seating. By choosing the right upholstery and fabric, this seating will be another design element in the room.
Place a table – oval or rectangle – in front and a few chairs (according to the width of the table) in front of it. Again, you could customise the look further by having the free-floating chairs upholstered in the same fabric. This would make the entire space look grand. To anchor the entire set-up, go for a pedant style lighting or a chandelier over the dining table.
Ruchi Gupta, who recently renovated her penthouse, has incorporated the banquette dining. She has a few tips. “Make sure you position the banquette at the side closer to the kitchen,” she said. “Choose an upholstery fabric that’s easy to clean. An eye-catching artwork over the seating adds to the decor.”
Dining room
If your house or apartment has an exclusive dining area, how would a banquette fill up the room? One option is to select the wall with windows for the placement of the upholstered seating and have the corresponding table and chairs in front. If there is space on either side of the upholstered seating, add a pair of cabinets on both sides. These could serve as mini buffets and storage as well.
In front of the entire banquette dining, you can have a vintage area rug as a showpiece. This look works very good if the flooring has wooden parquet tiles. “When I decided to do this in my small dining room, no one was convinced,” said Anmol Kumar. “Now, everyone appreciates the spacious layout and the fact that I have a nice mini-library within the dining room. Besides, the banquette dining can seat eight people comfortably.”
Kitchen
When the kitchen is large and spacious, a banquette dining is just the right touch of warmth to the space. Find a nook for the banquette and if space permits, have a wide dining table. This would then become a space where the family can eat, study or just hang out.
For a smaller space, have a seating with lesser width and place a small circular table instead. It could also be a breakfast nook. “We don’t even use the dining table when friends come over,” said Sonia Sood, who appreciates how her family members like to pop into the kitchen when she is cooking.
Layout
A banquette can be a L-shaped, U-shaped or even like a galley. But it could be shaped to fit the contour of the wall as well. If the banquette is positioned against a wall with windows, a good option is to have backless seating so that the view is unhindered. Another suggestion is to have the seat of the banquette at the same level as that of the chairs.