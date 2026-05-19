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Are colors dying? Science fears world might slip into lifeless grey

They found the objects were moving towards a dominant ‘grey’ tone and the colours brown and yellow got gradually dropped at the precipice of the 19th century turning into the 20th.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 13:54 IST
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Changes in the colour of the objects over time.

Changes in the colour of the objects over time.

Credit: Science Museum Group Collection

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Published 19 May 2026, 13:54 IST
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