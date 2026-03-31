Mukbang videos went viral for, what people call, ASMR sounds and, as part of the globally spread Korean wave. The trend shows people eating unrealistically high portions of food. Doctors warn that over-consumption of such content can influence people's eating habits creating a false sense of hunger and even eating disorders.
The experience of hunger while watching mukbang content is driven by a blend of sensory, cognitive, and emotional processes. One key mechanism is vicarious eating, where viewers mentally simulate the act of eating, almost “tasting” the food through observation. While this can sometimes create a sense of satisfaction, it often has the opposite effect, such as stimulating real appetite.
Dr Megha Agarwal, Consultant Psychiatrist, Kailash Deepak Hospital