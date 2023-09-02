Artistic touch to interior decor

Black and white drawings in pencil, charcoal or graphite can be stunning in simplicity or appear animated with their energy, depending on the artist and the style of rendering. These work well in a minimalist decor and heighten the elegance of the area. On the other hand, small watercolour paintings bring in colour and alter the mood of the space dramatically. Whether landscape, figurative or abstract, the use of colours can brighten up the space immensely. When framed appropriately, these artworks can last a lifetime, and add an artistic touch to the decor.