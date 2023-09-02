Artistic touch to interior decor

Many shy away from buying art thinking that prices would be exorbitant. This also tends to stop many from visiting art galleries and from attending art events. While its true that a large number of artworks are expensive and news reports of auction sales, highlight this, there are several options in terms of collecting original art on a budget.
It helps to remember that original art with its individuality, has a certain charm which can never be replaced by mass-produced artworks. The artist’s unique concept whether in charcoal or pastels, even with a few strokes, conveys a sense of creativity and adds an artistic touch. Buying even a couple of original pieces can be the start of an art collection.
Original artworks can be affordable, only, you have to look for such works in a more informed manner. For instance, in general, drawings, watercolours and limited edition prints are priced at lower points, and so are works by young and emerging artists.
Therefore, combining all these factors - drawings and paintings on paper, which have been rendered in a small format, and done by emerging artists - it can be affordable for most people. There are several other affordable options too, but let us consider small works for home interiors, and see how they can be displayed.
Black and white drawings in pencil, charcoal or graphite can be stunning in simplicity or appear animated with their energy, depending on the artist and the style of rendering. These work well in a minimalist decor and heighten the elegance of the area. On the other hand, small watercolour paintings bring in colour and alter the mood of the space dramatically. Whether landscape, figurative or abstract, the use of colours can brighten up the space immensely. When framed appropriately, these artworks can last a lifetime, and add an artistic touch to the decor.
Sets of works can be arranged in interesting configurations to display on the wall. Groupings can be done according to various factors such as the size of the works, a common theme or by artist. Based on the space available for the display, the arrangement can be altered and worked around to see what looks best. Instead of a conventional horizontal or linear arrangement, consider displaying them in unusual configurations, for instance, experiment with a pentagonal layout or perhaps an asymmetrical composition.
Such works are also great for accent tables and wall-mounted shelves, where the art can be showcased on easels or propped against the wall. In general, with smaller works, it helps to display them in modest-sized rooms, where the details of the works are not lost on large unapproachable walls. Close viewing should be possible in order to encourage engagement with the artworks.
(The author is an art consultant and curator)