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Band baaja budget: Young Indians opt out of large-scale traditional weddings

The WedMeGood Annual Wedding Industry Report 2025–2026 highlights a nuanced shift in spending patterns, even as the average wedding budget climbs to ₹39.5 lakh
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 23:35 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 23:35 IST
lifestyleweddingSpecialsmarriage

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