Band baaja budget: Young Indians opt out of large-scale traditional weddings

<p><em>By Prachi Srivastava </em></p><p>Shivani Singh, 29, didn’t begin planning her wedding with mood boards or carefully curated inspiration. Instead, she found herself sitting with her family and partner around a laptop, watching a YouTube tutorial on how to drape a saree.</p>.<p>Beyond that, very little was premeditated. “We just knew we were getting married,” she says. They headed to the court in that same spirit, excited and largely unconcerned with the details. The court wedding was wrapped up in a single day, followed by an intimate gathering of around 40 close friends and family. “It was chaotic, funny, and oddly perfect. Everyone was simply soaking in the moment,” she recalls.</p>.<p>“For me, it wasn’t a decision so much as who I’ve always been,” she adds. “My career and achieving financial freedom were always my top priorities, so I never really spent time dreaming about or planning a wedding. It was the only version of a wedding that ever made sense to me.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Shivani isn’t an anomaly. She represents a growing segment of young Indians opting out of large-scale traditional weddings, not just in favour of intimacy, but to prioritise financial stability and experiences that endure long after the celebration itself.</p>.When festivals weigh heavier on women.<p class="bodytext">Often called “micro-weddings”, this trend emerged during the Covid pandemic, when lockdowns and restrictions made larger gatherings impossible. But what began as a necessity has evolved into a deliberate choice for many young couples, reflecting a desire for celebrations that feel authentic while remaining financially sensible.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“I’d rather invest in real estate and take my family on a vacation than spend on a few days of celebration,” Shivani says. “I’ve always valued long-term security and meaningful experiences over one-time, high-expense events.” Increasingly, this shift reflects a broader cultural rethinking of weddings in urban India, shaped by changing priorities, aspirations, and ideas of value.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Rethinking the big day</p>.<p class="bodytext">Wedding planners are witnessing this recalibration firsthand. Darshan S, founder of We Plan for You, a Bengaluru-based event company, has noticed a steady shift in how clients approach marriage. “The pandemic changed how people think about weddings. Gradually, couples are prioritising financial planning and smart investments over lavish celebrations,” he says. “There is a growing emphasis on the overall experience, with personalised elements gaining traction. Couples are increasingly asserting that weddings are about them, not the scale.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Pinkle Mehta, founder of Gatha Events, Pune, observes a similar trend. “Travel and buying a home are becoming significant priorities for couples today,” she notes. “Budgets were once driven by social expectations or the desire to showcase scale. Now, couples focus on what truly matters to them and what they will genuinely enjoy.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">The WedMeGood Annual Wedding Industry Report 2025–2026 highlights a nuanced shift in spending patterns, even as the average wedding budget climbs to ₹39.5 lakh, marking an 8% year-on-year increase, according to the platform’s data. The change, as Pinkle points out, isn’t about cutting costs but spending more deliberately. Couples are increasingly opting for practical venues, while temple weddings have seen a quiet revival, registering a 4–5% rise in recent years. The focus, consequently, is moving away from overt display towards a more thoughtful approach to celebration.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Spend less, live more</p>.<p class="bodytext">As Gen Z revisits the wedding format, financial prudence has become a defining factor in decision-making. For Nidhi Gupta, 27, a finance influencer, the approach was both practical and deliberate.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“We skipped multiple functions like the haldi, mehendi, and sangeet, opting instead for a court marriage alongside a mandir ceremony,” she explains. “That helped us cut nearly 70% of our wedding expenses, much of which we redirected into investments, including gold and silver jewellery.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Her decision reflects a broader realignment among young urban Indians. In metros, the cost of sustaining an aspirational lifestyle has risen sharply, with ₹20–50 lakh often going into creating a refined, magazine-worthy living environment. Against this backdrop, spending a similar amount on a single event is increasingly being questioned. “Couples are not necessarily stricter, but more informed. They usually come in with a clear understanding of budget ranges and are open to flexibility if they see justification and value in what they’re spending,” Pinkle notes.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Darshan echoes this sentiment. “Value for money has always been central to weddings. Many clients we encounter today have already done their homework on finances before meeting us for planning.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Beyond finances, a more experience-led mindset is emerging. Krisha Kothari, 27, who hosted a simple home wedding instead of a multi-day celebration, describes her decision as “deeply intentional”. “We wanted something simple, beautiful, and personal, and that’s exactly what we created,” she says.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“There was no excess, no pressure, no noise, just the people who truly matter and an experience that felt calm, intimate, and real.” That choice, she adds, was shaped by a longer-term perspective. “We looked at it from a larger life perspective. Instead of putting a massive amount of money into one or two days, we chose to invest in a life we’re excited about living every day after that.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Travel forms a central part of that vision. “We’ve already explored places like the United Kingdom, Japan, Spain, Indonesia, Thailand, France, and Switzerland. For us, those experiences feel far more valuable and lasting than a single large celebration.” At its core, she believes, the question itself is changing: not “What will people say about our wedding?” but “What kind of life do we want after it?”</p>.<p class="CrossHead">From display to meaning</p>.<p class="bodytext">Prerna Kohli, founder of the mental health organisation MindTribe in Gurgaon, sees this shift as a fundamental rethinking of the value of weddings.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Value is becoming more personal and less performative. For many young couples, it now centres on financial security, emotional connection, and shared experiences, not just optics,” she notes, describing it as a sign of a generation that is more self-aware and less dependent on external validation.</p>.<p class="bodytext">According to Prerna, much of this evolution is linked to greater financial freedom.<br />“Financial independence brings psychological independence. When people earn, they feel empowered to make their own choices. Where decisions were once family-led, couples are now co-deciding. With more women financially independent, there’s a stronger voice at the table, leading to more balanced decisions.” She also cautions against assuming that redirecting money automatically leads to better outcomes. “It is important to question whether redirecting money automatically leads to better long-term decisions. Financial maturity is not just about saving, it’s about how wisely that money is eventually used.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Social media has also influenced these choices. Platforms like Instagram have amplified the production values associated with weddings, raising expectations around styling, scale, and experience. At the same time, they have helped normalise a visual language that celebrates understated simplicity and intentionality.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“There is a social media paradox,” Prerna says. “While Gen Z may be moving away from large-scale weddings, the desire to present a curated, aesthetic version online remains.”</p>.<p class="CrossHead">The family factor</p>.<p class="bodytext">The longevity of this shift is still unfolding. In Indian family structures, weddings are rarely just personal decisions. They are social events shaped by tradition, expectation, and community perception. For many parents, a smaller wedding can signal financial limitation or a break from convention.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Families often lean towards larger gatherings and bigger guest lists, while couples prefer more curated, personalised celebrations with fewer people but better experiences. In most cases, the final decision depends on who is financially contributing, but increasingly, a middle ground is being found through conversation and prioritisation,” Pinkle explains.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Nidhi, for her part, chose a balanced approach: a court and temple ceremony followed by a celebratory gathering to honour her parents’ sentiments. “This balance ensured that everyone felt respected and included, and in the end, our families were happy and satisfied with how everything turned out.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Shivani’s experience was more complex. While her own family was supportive, her inter-caste marriage was not accepted by her in-laws. “When the marriage itself wasn’t accepted, discussing how big or small the celebration felt irrelevant,” she says. At home, her father prioritised legality, while her mother brought financial wisdom, supporting the decision to skip a large wedding and invest instead.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Krisha approached her situation with patience. “There were some differences in expectations initially, given how weddings are traditionally celebrated, but over time our families understood that this was genuinely what we wanted.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Santosh Desai, CEO of Future Brands Consulting and a noted voice on Indian consumer culture and society, interprets the tension as a subtle but important shift in power dynamics. “The long-held notion of weddings as a social obligation, where parents host celebrations as repayment, no longer holds the same weight. Increasingly, weddings are shifting from family-driven functions, with couples as passive participants, to personal, intentional occasions defined by the couple.” Prerna offers a more measured perspective. “A smaller wedding can communicate thoughtfulness, financial foresight, even a certain sophistication. But the intent matters. If it comes from clarity, it is healthy. If it becomes another form of comparison, then it’s just the same pattern in a different form.” What emerges is a broader shift, she suggests. While tradition continues to hold meaning, it is being reinterpreted in ways that prioritise authenticity and mindfulness over community-driven expectations. This mindset extends beyond Gen Z. Divya Mishra, 32, who did away with extra ceremonies and opted for a simple Arya Samaj temple wedding with immediate family, articulates this with clarity. “I trust that I’m capable of making my own decisions.” Over time, she adds, “I’ve come to realise that I need to choose what brings me genuine contentment, even if that means disappointing a few people along the way.”</p>.<p class="CrossHead">The freedom to choose</p>.<p class="bodytext">Prerna believes the shift is not temporary. India is entering a phase of coexistence. According to her, large, traditional weddings will continue to hold cultural legitimacy, but the long-standing belief that bigger is better has been fundamentally questioned. Santosh offers a similarly measured view. “While grand celebrations still dominate for the majority, a discernible change in sensibility is underway, though it will take time to fully manifest.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">At its core, the transformation is less about scale and more about choice. In a country where weddings have long followed a script, that shift may be the most significant departure of all. As Prerna concludes, “More people will feel empowered to choose differently, and that is the real change.”</p>