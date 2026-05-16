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Blue Blaze Noodles: Ingredients & preparation

The signature blue hue of the Blue Blaze Noodles is achieved using blue pea flower, a natural ingredient celebrated for its vivid pigment and antioxidant properties.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 21:13 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 21:13 IST
lifestyleFoodSpecialsnoodles

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