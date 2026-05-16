Blue Blaze Noodles: Ingredients & preparation

<p>The signature blue hue of the Blue Blaze Noodles is achieved using blue pea flower, a natural ingredient celebrated for its vivid pigment and antioxidant properties. The infusion creates a striking visual appeal while maintaining a clean and balanced flavour profile, allowing the fresh ingredients and bold seasoning to remain the focus of the dish.</p>.<p><strong>What you need</strong></p>.<p>One and a half cups of uncooked rice noodles</p>.<p>10 dried blue pea flowers (or two teaspoons)</p>.<p>Three cups of hot water</p>.<p>Half a cup of chopped Bok choy</p>.<p>Quarter cup each of snacky peppers (sliced) and bean sprouts</p>.<p>Two teaspoons of cooking oil</p>.<p>One teaspoon of garlic (finely chopped)</p>.<p>Two teaspoons of light soya sauce</p>.<p>One tablespoon of chilli sauce</p>.<p>Salt to taste</p>.<p><strong>Preparation</strong></p>.<p>Boil three cups of water and add the dried blue pea flowers. Let them steep for seven minutes until the water turns a deep blue colour. Strain out the flowers. Add the uncooked rice noodles to the blue pea flower water and cook according to the packet instructions until soft and naturally tinted blue. Drain and keep aside.</p>.<p>Heat oil in a wok and saute chopped garlic until fragrant. Add Bok choy, snacky peppers and bean sprouts, tossing lightly while retaining the vegetables’ crunch and freshness. Add the blue rice noodles and season lightly before stir-tossing everything together over high heat.</p>.<p>Plate the noodles and serve alongside Foo’s signature house-made chilli sauce.</p>