Can’t focus anymore? Take a break

According to John P Trougakos, Professor of Organizational Behaviour and HR Management, University of Toronto-Scarborough, symptoms of needing a break include drifting and day-dreaming, the zone when you have reached the absolute limit of your mental concentration. Trougakos’s research focuses specifically on employee well-being, efficiency, and productivity. In a paper which he co-authored, one of the findings was that in order for a break to be effective, employees must use the break to engage in activities that reduce demands on personal resources and allow opportunity for these resources to be recovered. Using the break to do a personal chore will be as draining on the self as regular work, so that’s not advisable since the purpose of a break is to preserve and replenish personal resources which could be your energy, skills and concentration.