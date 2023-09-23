Can’t focus anymore? Take a break

For a writer, taking frequent short breaks helps in reassessing whatever has been written with a fresh perspective. That’s a personal observation and looking around, it wasn’t surprising to learn that short breaks in between work help employees to be more productive. It has been proven by studies that taking regular breaks from mental tasks improves productivity and creativity and the alternate – not taking any breaks – will only lead to stress and exhaustion.
According to John P Trougakos, Professor of Organizational Behaviour and HR Management, University of Toronto-Scarborough, symptoms of needing a break include drifting and day-dreaming, the zone when you have reached the absolute limit of your mental concentration. Trougakos’s research focuses specifically on employee well-being, efficiency, and productivity. In a paper which he co-authored, one of the findings was that in order for a break to be effective, employees must use the break to engage in activities that reduce demands on personal resources and allow opportunity for these resources to be recovered. Using the break to do a personal chore will be as draining on the self as regular work, so that’s not advisable since the purpose of a break is to preserve and replenish personal resources which could be your energy, skills and concentration.
Here are some ideas for a quick recharge of your resources:
Exercise
Taking a walk around your office building or on the terrace is a great way to recharge. If you need something more vigorous, climb up a few flights of stairs or do a few jumping jacks or squats during the mini-breaks of about 3-5 minutes. Not only will it help you concentrate on your work but will also improve some aspects of your physical health. You could also meditate in a quiet corner with or without an App that will guide you through the meditation.
Socialise
Having a positive experience will help in the self-regulation of resources. Some are more gregarious and extrovert than others and talking to other people without creating a stressful environment is a way to replenish your resources.
Indulge
Indulge in something you like to do, like a hobby. Be it listening to music, reading, drawing… just indulge in a pleasurable hobby which will help you rejuvenate. If it’s gardening, do a spot of gardening in between work for relaxation, especially if you are on a WFH model.
Snack
Often, work deadlines get intense and to be more productive take a mini-break for water and some energy snacks. These breaks will help replenish your energy and focus better on the tasks ahead.
Caution
Too many extended breaks will result in procrastination. There’s no need to have a break if you are on a roll. When you feel you are forcing yourself to go on, that’s when a break is needed.
Ideally, everyone should know their capacity to concentrate and work. Intense 15-minute work sessions followed by a five-minute mini-break is good.