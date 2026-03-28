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Homelifestyle

CEO for the home: Exploring the rising trend in India

Swatee Jog looks at how the ultra-rich with hectic lifestyles are hiring house managers and buying back time, peace and freedom
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 01:25 IST
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House Manager;s perspective
House Manager;s perspective
House manager is an investment
House manager is an investment
Professional management
Professional management
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Published 28 March 2026, 01:25 IST
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