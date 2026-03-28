<p>Recently, an Indian tech CEO was in the news for hiring a house manager. While some may find it unusual to hire someone to manage the household, it seems commonplace among India’s ultra-high-net-worth (UHNI) circles to have such a person, quietly becoming a smart, strategic decision rather than an indulgence.</p>.<p>The wealthiest families in India today are not just the old moneyed but also new-age promoters, founders, second-generation entrepreneurs, professionals with global portfolios for whom time is now the most expensive currency. And managing an Indian household, even with domestic staff, is far more complex than it appears. More so if the family is large, all members are active, travel often and have children and senior citizens at home.</p>.<p><strong>Invisible load</strong></p>.<p>Indian homes, especially affluent ones, are ecosystems in themselves. Imagine the family dramas depicted in cinema - multiple staff members, diverse expectations from every member, festivals, rituals, guests, travel, properties in different cities, security, vendors, vehicles, repairs, inventories, parents and so on.</p>.<p>While traditionally, much of this invisible labour has fallen on the lady of the house or a trusted elder, it is not the same today. With both partners leading demanding professional lives - and global exposure reshaping priorities - that model is changing for the good, thanks to professionals who take over as house managers.</p>.<p><strong>House manager’s perspective </strong></p><p>Interestingly the role is evolving into a serious profession. Most house managers come through agencies or referrals after thorough due diligence. Sethu Madhavan a house manager who works for a north Indian industrial family says “My job is to make sure the family never has to think about the house unless they want to come home and enjoy. I manage 14 staff three properties festivals guests and emergencies. Discretion and anticipation are more important than authority.” </p><p>Sethu also does fire-fighting when sudden emergencies arise or unusual demands like movie tickets restaurant bookings or last-minute shopping is to be done. Like Sethu many house managers today come from hospitality luxury hotels armed forces backgrounds or family office environments. </p><p><strong>What sets house managers apart </strong></p><p>l Deep cultural understanding l Knowledge about religious practices and requirements l Multi-generational family dynamics l Ability to manage constant inflow of relatives guests and staff l Knowledge of school schedules and care for the elderly l Knowing the right contacts in case of emergencies A good house manager understands when to be invisible and when to take charge. That’s why the role is growing fast among Indian families who opt for intentional living rather than burning out toiling on their own. They spend money to buy back time peace of mind and freedom.</p>.<p>House manager is an investment India’s ultra-rich are increasingly viewing personal life through the same lens as business - delegation systems and accountability leading to higher returns on investment - read free time tension-free home and happy family. When a house manager is in place they don’t have to worry about making decisions constantly. Whatever time they get as a family can be enjoyed fully. </p><p>Workdays stop bleeding into domestic fire-fighting and travel becomes smoother and stress-free. Mrudul Shah a 35-year-old Mumbai-based private equity professional says “I can negotiate a Rs 500-crore deal calmly because I know my parents kids home and staff are all being handled by someone competent. That peace is priceless”. Mrudul pays her house manager a salary that can be the envy of a techie but says it’s worth every penny.</p>.<p><strong>Professional management </strong></p><p>A house manager is not just a senior domestic staff member. Think of them as trained experienced and professional COO of the household. </p><p>Their role typically includes: </p><p>l Managing and supervising all domestic staff l Scheduling payroll leave and discipline l Coordinating vendors repairs AMC contracts making bill payments l Overseeing kitchens inventories in pantry hygiene standards l Managing events guests and festival logistics l </p><p>Acting as a single point of accountability for the house In larger set-ups they also liaise with security teams drivers property managers and family offices thus simplifying and centralising an array of complex tasks. </p><p>Vasanti and Abhiram Karmarkar both forty plus Bengaluru-based tech founders who recently hired a full-time house manager say “We didn’t realise how much headspace our home took until we hired our house manager. Earlier we would take a break from board meetings and important events and step outside to make calls about staff kids groceries repairs or guests. Messages would be constantly buzzing asking for instructions from domestic help chef and nanny. Today our house runs like a well-managed company leaving us free to focus.” For many HNIs the biggest benefit isn’t luxury - it’s mental clarity and saved time. </p>