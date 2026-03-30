<p>Runny nose, constant sneezes and a scratchy throat that feels like prickly cactus leaves. Add to it extreme lethargy. <a href="https://deccanherald.com/search?q=common%20cold">Common cold</a> and flu are evils that are hard to fight. </p><p>Why, you ask? Because there is no cure. Then, what about the antibiotic pills that we were popping morning and evening? Bad news, those were not really working. </p><p>And the reason is common cold or flu are caused by viruses and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=antibiotics">antibiotics</a> do not work against them.</p><p>The good news, however, is that the symptoms of common cold or flu generally settle down in a week or so with proper home management. Symptoms like runny nose or cough may improve within 15 days.</p><p>As per <a href="https://www.cdc.gov/common-cold/treatment/index.html">Centers for Disease Control and Prevention</a>, the common cold improves on its own. </p><p><a href="https://medlineplus.gov/ency/patientinstructions/000466.htm">Medline Plus</a>, government website of the United States, states that a cold generally does not require a doctor's visit.</p><p>But this does not mean that one should self-prescribe an antibiotic course or an antiviral treatment thinking your doctor gave it you the last time.</p>.<p>"Common colds or flu don't require antibiotics and their symptoms settle on their own. But for patients with allergic rhinitis, the symptoms of which are common to colds, doctors will prescribe antihistamines to relieve the symptoms. So, instead of self-diagnosing and self-medicating, it's advisable to see a doctor and get your treatment plan," Dr Basavaraj S Kumbar, Consultant- Internal Medicine, Aster Whitefield Hospital, said.</p><p>Allergic rhinitis, or hay fever, mimics the common cold, but it is triggered by the immune system reacting to potential allergens like pollen, mold spores, pet dander, dust, etc.</p><p>Common symptoms of hay fever includes red or watery eyes, runny nose, postnasal drip and repeated sneezing.</p><p>The best way to prevent it is identifying and avoiding triggers.</p>.Are cold showers good for you?.<h3>What's the right way of treating a common cold</h3><h3>Self-management at home usually help relieve cold symptoms.</h3><p>1. <strong>Drink plenty of fluids:</strong> You can drink coconut water, and no it will not worsen your cold, instead it will help you feel better.</p><p>2. <strong>Take plenty of rest:</strong> Colds cause lethargy, taking rest will give your body time to recover and will remove the unnecessary strain.</p><p>3. <strong>Breathe in steam:</strong> Steam will help clear your pathway and relieve stuffed nose, helping you breathe better.</p><p>4. <strong>Drink ginger tea or any other hot drinks:</strong> These help in soothing a sore throat.</p><p>5. <strong>Eat light meals:</strong> While your appetite might have gone for a toss, eating light, healthy and home-cooked meals will help you feel better and less lethargic.</p><p>6. <strong>Gargle with salt water:</strong> Gargling with lukewarm salt water will also help relieve sore throat.</p><p>7. <strong>Eat Vitamin C rich foods:</strong> Citrus foods can help boost your immunity, thereby relieving cold symptoms.</p>.<p>If cold is accompanied with high fever, typically in cases of flu, one can take paracetamol under doctor's supervision.</p><p><em>(Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only. Always seek the advice of a qualified medical practitioner with any questions about a medical condition.)</em></p>