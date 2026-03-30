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Cold calling: Are you treating your cold right? Doctor says antibiotics is not the best course of treatment

The symptoms of common cold generally settle down in a week or so with proper home care.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 12:22 IST
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<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: iStock</p></div>

Credit: iStock

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Published 30 March 2026, 12:22 IST
coldantibioticsfluFeverallergic rhinitis

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