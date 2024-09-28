‘Compassionate and open-minded look into students' stories can make difference’

What is your message to the students and families of students?

Teaching is empty without the heart’s devotion; research remains dependent on several resources involving hardware and software. The teaching-learning exercise needs another “ware” - we can call it “soulware”. The universities/ institutes can set up laboratories with state-of-the-art facilities. However, it requires “soulware” to make it a success. According to Professor Way Kuo, President of the City University of Hong Kong, “soulware” means culture, mindset, behaviour, passion, and thinking patterns. The combination of teaching and research is essential, and we require a spirit of conducting education research. As academicians, we must be careful and responsible builders of humanity and society. A graduate must acquire the requisite skills in the discipline of choice. Besides this main attribute, there are a few issues of “human-making”. A graduate must know about the society in which they live. The students should be encouraged to spend time with the downtrodden; they should be allowed to understand the plight of the service personnel who do not get adequate money to cover 100% of their living expenses. All graduates must be able to relate themselves to the art and culture of the land. Getting involved in “Performing Arts” is an essential component of the completeness of life. At the same time, the fear of failure must be removed from the mind. We require multiple attempts with a little more personal care for a few individuals. The ethos of academic institutions must be centred around imparting education. To resonate with the great poet and educator, Rabindranath Tagore, “Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high; Where knowledge is free; Where the world has not been broken up into fragments by narrow domestic walls; Where words come out from the depths of truth; Where tireless striving stretches its arms towards perfection, Where the clear stream of reason has not lost its way into the dreary desert sand of dead habit.”