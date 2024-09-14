5 books on design methodology

Renowned design expert Herbert Birkhofer takes a close look at the evolving landscape of design methodology. He explores the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the field, and attempts to track its future trajectory. The book analyses the impact of digital technologies on design processes and practices, and also examines design’s role in creating sustainable and socially responsible solutions. Most chapters in the book feature insights from leading global experts, who have expertise in design methodology. Apart from students and new designers researching design methodology, the book will be a valuable read for enthusiasts of engineering design and industrial design.