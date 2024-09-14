5 books on design methodology

Understanding what goes into the creation of a design can be challenging. Design thinking, problem-solving, and execution comprise design methodology, which is the study of methods in design. Read on to discover the numerous activities involved in a design process. All books are available online.
How 2 How
Author: Erez Bahar
Bahar’s book delves into the fundamental principles of design methodology, aiming to bridge the gap between theoretical foundations and practical applications. It offers a systematic approach to design thinking and problem-solving, drawing on Bahar’s extensive experience in communication design (over two decades) and academic lecturing and workshops (over a decade). The book introduces the concept of design engineering and explores design thinking alongside implementation in detail. It acts as a guide through the multiple stages of the design process — from outlining an idea to developing a solution for a targeted audience.
Universal Methods of Design
Author: Bruce Hanington and Bella Martin
The book serves as a toolkit for designers and innovators. It brings together 125 research methods, synthesis, and analysis techniques, and showcases situations with complex challenges alongside innovative solutions. The revised edition includes information on software and digital design. It covers topics such as behavioural design, horizon scanning, and transition design. Concise descriptions, illustrations, and case studies from the design industry are featured in the book.
The Future of Design Methodology
Editor: Herbert Birkhofer
Renowned design expert Herbert Birkhofer takes a close look at the evolving landscape of design methodology. He explores the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in the field, and attempts to track its future trajectory. The book analyses the impact of digital technologies on design processes and practices, and also examines design’s role in creating sustainable and socially responsible solutions. Most chapters in the book feature insights from leading global experts, who have expertise in design methodology. Apart from students and new designers researching design methodology, the book will be a valuable read for enthusiasts of engineering design and industrial design.
The Design Method
Author: Eric Karjaluoto
Designer-educator Karjaluoto reflects on his expertise, as he offers a different approach to design thinking and problem-solving. He shares tips on how to develop effective solutions for real-world design crises. The book emphasises user-centered designs and shares practical examples and case studies from real-world scenarios. It encourages up-and-coming designers and novices to develop cohesive concepts and provides clear visual direction for each design task. Additionally, it guides readers in developing an iterative approach to prototyping, testing, refining, and achieving good design.
101 Design Methods
Author: Vijay Kumar
The book offers a toolkit with a practical set of 101 tried-and-tested design methods, each with its own unique application and benefits. These methods aim to foster innovation and creativity, help develop user-centered solutions, streamline processes, and drive business growth. The 336-pager approaches the practice of creating new services and products as a science rather than an art. Strategists, managers, designers, and researchers will find this book intriguing.