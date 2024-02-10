5 podcasts on landscaping

This is a weekly podcast by landscaper Joel Barnett of InStyle Gardens in Australia. He shares insights from experts ranging from landscape builders and landscape designers to garden maintenance and nursery professionals. They talk about how they started in the industry and the kind of obstacles they have overcome. How to make it as a young landscaper, which software is the best for designing, and ‘Crazy client stories’ are some topics he has covered.
Where: YouTube, Spotify and Apple Podcasts
The Limitless Landscapers
Landscaping business coach Paula Warman helms this weekly podcast. It will interest garden designers and landscapers alike. From how to draw inspiration for your landscaping business to understanding the role of logos and newsletters in landscaping, the podcast throws light on many pressing topics.
Where: Apple Podcasts and Spotify
The Front Garden
This one explores news, stories and trends related to landscaping. It is hosted by Tyson Owen from Signature Landscapes and Chris Weiss from Formation Landscapes - The Front Garden in Australia. Existing episodes have featured topics like how to integrate green spaces into urban streets, the importance of strategic pricing in landscape design, and the depth and importance of research, which goes into developing public gardens.
Where: Spotify and Apple Podcasts
Landscape Disruptors
The guests on this podcast span from environmental experts to landscaping marketing professionals. The podcast hosted by industry insider Mark Bradley discusses issues like the critical costs of a landscape project, how digital portfolios can enhance a landscaping business, and understanding the everyday realities of the landscaping industry. The platform shares advice for landscapers to plan their careers.
Where: Buzzsprout.com, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify
The Full Landscape
The podcast is presented by Clint Adams, landscaping and irrigation expert from Australia. He talks to top professionals from the industry, including biodiversity managers, landscape construction managers, and garden designers. Episodes cover recent trends, breakthroughs and tried-and-true methods in landscaping. Biodiversity in golf courses, the role of a landscape coach, and landscaping dynamics around a pool are some topics that have been discussed previously.
Where: YouTube and Apple Podcasts